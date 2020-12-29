Hiring a birthing doula is on the comeback

A Birthing Doula is a woman who assists in childbirth. She is not there to compete with or replace any medical personnel, she is part of a team effort and not to be confused with a Midwife.
According to evidencebasedbirth.com, “In a 2012 survey that took place in the U.S., 6 percent of birthing people said they used a doula during childbirth up from 3 percent in a 2006 national survey. Of those people who did not have a doula but understood what they were, 27% would have liked to have a doula.
The Doula is there to provide emotional, physical, and educational support. To help facilitate a safe, memorable, and empowering birthing experience. She is there to be a constant presence and encouragement to the mother offering practical measures to help facilitate an easier, less painful, therefore more enjoyable experience.
She is an advocate for the mother, helping to empower the mother to take control of the birthing process. She accomplishes this by creating a relaxing environment during the labor and birth. Helping the mother to cope with the intensity of labor and helping her to stay present with each contraction.
She creates an atmosphere conducive to less tension with low lighting, soothing music, massage, and words that help the mother. The Doula also provides support for the father as well by giving him breaks and providing him with information concerning the delivery which can also help him to keep calm in a stressful situation.
Lorene Anderson is no newcomer to birthing babies, she has given birth nine times. She now assists other mothers down this path offering her services as a Birthing Doula. Anderson herself began using a Doula on her third pregnancy and continued using one. “A Doula mother’s the mother,” said Anderson. “The setting can be in a home or at a hospital, the mother decides what is best. I meet with the mother several times before the labor day to find out what her needs are and to help her understand what I will do for her.”
Lorene’s Motto: Psalm 127:3 “Lo, children are an heritage of the Lord: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.” (KJV)
For more information on hiring Lorene as a doula call; 256-638-5383.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
