Uses for Coke – fact or fiction, you decide

I have learned even more about the decades old soda, Coca-Cola. I have already said it’s more than just a cool refreshing drink, but the “it’s” other use was as an ingredient in a recipe.
Little did I know that there are many uses for Coca-Cola than just drinking and cooking. I must admit that some sound more like fiction than fact, but the testimonials from what I have read and from those who shared have almost convinced me.
I had several people ask me for ways to use Diet Coke or other diet Coca-Cola drinks, I didn’t believe you could use just a diet drink and a cake mix to make a tasty dessert, but it’s true. Give these recipes a try.
So now, here are a few of the facts I’ve learned since last month.
Uses of Coca-Cola
Remove Grease from Clothes
Empty a can of Coke into a load of greasy work clothes, add detergent and run through a regular wash cycle.
Clean Tile Grout
Pour a can of Coke on bath or kitchen tile. When wiped up, the grout will be as white as new.
Loosen a Rusted Bolt
Apply a cloth soaked in a carbonated soda to the rusted bolt for several minutes.
Remove Rust Spots from Chrome Car Bumpers
Rubbing the bumper with a crumpled-up piece of aluminum foil dipped in Coke will help remove rust spots.
Clean Corrosion from Car Battery Terminals
Pour a can of Coke over the terminals to bubble away the corrosion.
Get Rid of Bug and Road Film or Ice
Take a can of warm Coke, shake and spray onto the windshield. Wipe off and rinse. In the winter, when your windshield ices over, pour a can of Coke over it. The ice disappears instantly.
Remove Oil Stains from Driveway
To remove oil stains from concrete driveways or garages, pour on Coke. Let soak and then hose off.
Relieve Jelly Fish Stings
Pour Coke over the affected area to relieve the sting of a jelly fish.
Common Cold Remedy
Take some fresh ginger and put it in a pot, add a can of Coke and bring to a boil. Cook on low heat for a few minutes. Drink while warm to ease your cold symptoms.
Relieve Chest
Congestion
When you feel congested and have a lot of phlegm, drink a glass of hot Coke several nights in a row before going to bed to help you feel better.
Cure for Hiccups
When you have the hiccups, gargle a mouthful of Coke. It works every time.
Lighten Over-Colored Hair
If you need to strip dye from your hair or at least fade it, pour a bottle of Diet Coke (and only Diet Coke) over your hair. Leave on a few minutes, then shampoo.
Remove Chewing Gum from Hair
Dip the gum coated hair in a small bowl of Coke. Let sit for a few minutes and the gum will wipe right off.
Have Greener Grass
Spray Coke on your grass once a month for super green grass which remains greener than other lawns throughout the fall and winter months. Also, for greener grass and no bugs, combine 1 can of Coke, 1 cup of ammonia, and 1/4 cup of liquid dish soap. Spray on grass once a month.
Sound crazy? Fact or fiction — you be the judge. Someone said the distributors of Coke have been using it to clean the engines of their trucks for over 20 years. I won’t be cleaning any truck engines, but I am looking forward to my next bout with hiccups. But then again, I may just stick with my spoon of peanut butter remedy and drink that Coke afterwards.
Easy Low-Fat Cake
1 box of regular or low-fat cake mix
1 12-ounce can of Diet Coke®
Use any regular or low-fat cake mix and add the Diet Coke®. Bake the cake according to the package directions.
You can frost the cake of couple of different ways. Sprinkle the cake with confectioners sugar, or mix together an 8-ounce tub of Cool Whip and 1 package of sugar-free, fat-free pudding mix (any flavor appropriate to cake flavor).
Variations:
Diet Coke/Chocolate Cake Mix
Diet Sprite/White Cake Mix
Diet Cherry Coke®/Cherry Cake Mix
Diet Coke® “Almost Brownies”
1 box of chocolate cake mix
1 can of Diet Coke®
1 small package of instant sugar-free pudding mix
1 8-ounce container of fat-free chilled whipped topping
Mix cake mix and Diet Coke® together. Bake in an oil-sprayed 9x13 pan. Cook at 350 degrees for approximately 45 minutes until slightly underdone. Cool.
Frosting:
Put 1 small package of sugar-free, fat-free instant chocolate pudding mix into one 8-ounce container of fat-free chilled whipped topping. Mix well. Frost the cake and cut into squares.
They taste like brownies, but without all the fat.
— Judy O’Daniel’s “Country Gourmet” column appears in the Times-Journal weekday editions. This column originally ran Dec. 10, 2008.
