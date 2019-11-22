Rumors salon welcomes cosmetologists to apply

Detha Wofford is the owner/operator of Rumors Salon. She is licensed as a master cosmetologist. Wofford opened Rumors 20 years ago.
Initially, she acquired a business degree, but quickly realized sitting at a desk was not what she wanted to do.
“I think what led me into this line of work was due to the fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandmother’s beauty shop,” Wofford said. “They didn’t call it a salon back then.”
This year, Wofford has been remodeling her building to create a spa setting and to accommodate more cosmetologists. New flooring, opening up the space and updating the look of the salon will all be complete very soon.
“I have space for an esthetician and massage therapist and am taking applications for all types of spa treatment professionals who would like to rent space at my salon; including more hair stylists,” she said.
The salon currently offers all features of hair grooming and Sandra Chestnut serves as the nail technician.
The vast scope of expectations from clients is easily met by the spectrum of expertise at Rumors.
“We have all the bases covered, here at Rumors, to cover the wide range of what customers are looking for,” Wofford said.
Wofford spent 12 years teaching cosmetologists across the country about the latest Redken color lines and products. Her additional training took nine months.
The salon is located at 1526 Gault Ave. N. in Fort Payne. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to the last appointment and Saturday by appointment. Call 256-844-4740 for more information or to make an appointment.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.