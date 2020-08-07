Painting a room is the easiest, least expensive, and most eye-catching way to change a space.
Ombré style accent walls are being touted by everyone from Martha Stewart to HGTV show hosts.
Ombré is a French word that literally means shaded. It is the technique of blending one color into another hue.
The method is used by hair dressers, nail artists and home interior decorators.
The design can be found on furniture as well as walls. Today’s focus is on using the ombré method for an accent wall.
Ombré style is generally divided into three colors.
To create the different shades of your darkest color add white paint to lighten to the desired shade.
Begin by cleaning the wall to be painted.
Paint the entire wall the lightest color of the three shades that will be used.
Allow wall to fully dry after base coat. Oil-based paint - dry to the touch in six to eight hours and ready to recoat in 24 hours. Latex paint - dry to the touch in about one hour and ready for recoat in four.
After the base coat is dry, measure off three equal vertical spaces.
Once these three sections are measured off place a six inch space between each one where the process of blending of one color into another one will take place. Using a pencil to lightly mark the spaces is helpful.
The darkest color should be on the bottom of the wall and it is recommended to start from the bottom working upwards.
Paint the bottom shade and then the middle shade in their allotted spaces.
Afterwards, before the paint dries, use a dry paint brush at a 45 degree angle to drag or feather the colors together into the six inch space between them.
A sponge technique can also work effectively to blend the hues.
The internet is loaded with video tutorials showing step by step how to achieve this ombré style.
While blending three colors is the most popular the technique can be done with just two colors and there are online videos that show how to create a rainbow effect as well.
The ombré style creates a dreamy illusion or disguise as one paint color melts into another giving any room a striking appearance.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
