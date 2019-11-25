Tips to wake up your walls

Waking up a wall can be accomplished in a variety of ways; it’s all about personal taste.
Many homeowners prefer a theme when hanging a grouping. The various pieces can all be framed in similar styles of frames or varying types – both work.
It’s easy to find frames at vintage shops. If the goal is to have similar frames, simply paint them to match.
To create a beach theme, all the pieces of artwork do not have to be pictures. A few framed pictures along with a wooden or metal cutout of a fish or other sea creature creates an appealing contrast. A framed photo of a swimsuit from another era adds a whimsical touch.
Profile silhouettes of family members is a unique way to draw attention to a wall. The stark contrast of the black silhouette against a white matting generates a bold statement.
Floating shelves allows for displaying ceramics, statues, dishes, or any three- dimensional objects. A shelf is perfect for displaying most collections.
When placing framed pictures on the shelves, stagger them using several different sized frames.
Typography is the trend these days. Decorators are using letters or words to create artsy arrangements. Using a variety of sizes, colors and materials draws attention to a plain space.
Filling a long wall in a room with artwork can be a challenge. By framing the area with ceiling-to-floor shelving, floor lamps, tall plants, or pieces of furniture at the ends of a sofa creates a smaller wall space for hanging one large piece of artwork.
A bedroom with no headboard is the perfect place for hanging artwork. Just leave enough room to prop up pillows. When placing a heavy object, be sure it is properly secured for safety.
Make your own artwork by collecting leaves, a piece of fern and pinecones. Lay them on a canvas and spray paint them in various shades of colors. Remove the natural elements and hang the silhouettes. This can be done on one large canvas or on several small ones.
Frames that look artistic all on their own can be hung without anything inside them, just use several in a grouping of varying sizes.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal weekday editions.
