Danny Yates has had the artist “bug” since about the time he began school some 50+ years ago. His initial love for drawing has led him to many different mediums of art and down other artistic paths of expressing himself.
Some of his creations are currently on display at the Rainsville Library. Besides drawing and painting, he also carves objects from deer antlers into objects such as jewelry and keychains.
“What gave me the idea to carve on deer antlers was when I saw a deer antler key chain in a magazine,” said Yates. “I have several friends who hunt and they supply me with the antlers. Some trade with me, they give me antlers if I’ll make them something out of part of it.”
Deer antlers are made from bone and Yates said he uses an ice pick, hacksaw, pocket knife and other tools he fashions himself to carve on the antlers since they are harder than wood. He makes rings, bracelets and necklaces and other objects from them. He doesn’t make earrings, he said they would be too heavy. He has even made a toothpick holder from deer antlers. He also works with leather and metal to create both art and useful items.
Every artistic creation he makes is self-taught. “I like to experiment,” said Yates. “Especially with paint, I like to mix various mediums and see what results.” Yates is comfortable with the various art mediums. He said he doesn’t always know what his work will turn out to be when he starts. “I just start and let it come about naturally,” said Yates. “I like nature, that inspires me.”
Most artists stand or sit at an art easel, not Yates. He sits on the ground or floor and either lays his canvas flat on the ground or leans it up against something. Sometimes he props it up with his foot or leg. “When I paint or draw I completely get lost in it,” said Yates. “I become absorbed in what I’m doing.”
Yates' abilities did not derive from taking art classes, it just comes from inside him. He gets an idea and just goes for it. He has even painted T-shirts that are unique. His work is very interpretive. “I like for people to see different things when they look at my work,” said Yates. Yates said over the years he has painted and drawn thousands of pictures, some of them he has named.
Before he began to sell any of his work, he won ribbons at the County Fair for most imagination, creativity and originality. The largest painting he has so far produced is 4’ x 5’, but hopes to make an even larger one in the future. “I like the larger ones because they take up more time,” said Yates.
Danny’s Motto: “If you set your mind to doing something there is no telling where you can go.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.