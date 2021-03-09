Kevin Chitwood creates what he calls functional art, his creations are a combination of wood working, fractal burning, and epoxy coating resin.
Fractal burning is not for a novice to try alone. The process uses high-voltage electricity and a conductive solution. Many publications have banned articles explaining the process due to the fact that it has resulted in deaths.
What the process produces is the varied branches you see when electricity is emitted, much the same way lightning branches out. The procedure of using electricity dictates the pattern that is burned into the wood.
After the burned grooves are made in the wood Chitwood fills them with resin of varied colors and then smooths by sanding and polishes the final product to create a table or a charcuterie (shahr-ku-tuh-ree) board. Charcuterie is a French word and is the art of preparing and assembling cured meats.
A charcuterie board resembles an old-fashioned cutting board because it generally has a handle and is used as a tray when displaying cured meats, cheese, nuts, veggies, fruits, and crackers.
Chitwood’s charcuterie boards vary in size and he has made some that are relatively large. Chitwood said he finishes off the board with a final coat of food-safe treatment. He also makes a wood-nourishing paste that he says will help keep the charcuterie board looking good after washing.
To give his works of art an eye-catching appeal he blends color into the epoxy coating resin. “Blending color is definitely a learning curve,” said Chitwood. “I like making what looks like the ocean on many of my pieces and you have to get it just right with the blues and whites to create this look.”
Chitwood’s wood making skills have included making sofa tables, coaster sets, coat hangers, holiday ornaments, and garden benches. “I’m always building something,” said Chitwood.
To see his creations, go to @kevchitwood on Instagram or visit Boom Town Makers Market at 324 Gault Ave. N. in Fort Payne.
Kevin’s Motto: “Anyone can create something, just put your thoughts into action.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
