Judy Nicole Hays works at Boom Town Makers Market, she takes care of the artist vendors that bring their wares to the store. When she has a moment, she entertains the customers who visit BTMM with her talent of singing and guitar playing.
“I wouldn’t say I’m any kind of guitar player,” said Hays. “So far I have just basically learned enough that I can accompany myself while I sing.” Her talent has become well-known among the circuit of singers who grace local eateries.
Places such as Vintage 1889 Café have given her the exposure and opportunity to express herself through this medium. She has also played at venues in Scottsboro, Gadsden, Birmingham, and Chattanooga.
Locals may also recognize her from her performances at Northeast Alabama Community College where she has participated backstage and in theatrical plays such as “Little Women,” “Oliver!,” and “Miss Saigon.”
Hays says she remembers belting out songs as early as the age of seven and has a very eclectic love of music and a broad range when it comes to singing. One of her favorite songs to sing is “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Billie Holiday. “Truthfully I think there is something to love in every genre of music,” said Hays. “There isn't a decade or style of music that I can’t appreciate. Music really is an expression of self.”
She also enjoys doing a bit of improv through music, and says that the best songs she has ever written have been in the moment and about folks she had never met.
Her journey to becoming a person who performs in public began when she took a road trip to clear her mind. She didn’t get very far because she ended up spending all the money she had on a guitar and had to head back home. “I often live my life as it comes at me, or 'playing it by ear',” said Hays. “So when I bought the guitar, it just happened, but it was just what I needed to push myself to perform solo in public.”
Hays said people complement her ability to sing, but she is still not completely comfortable with singing in public. “I am riddled with anxiety, and it took a lot of determination to get myself in front of people to sing,” said Hays. “I truly believe the largest thing that keeps us from our goals is our own personal drive.”
Currently due to the pandemic she is not playing at local eateries and misses the fellowship, interaction, feedback, and personal strength she found in sharing her talent.
Judy’s Motto: “Everyone has something they want to achieve, the greatest thing standing in our way is quite often ourselves.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
