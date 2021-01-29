Ten years ago, Roger’s Pawn & Jewelry came under new ownership. Last year, the new owners, Dan and Marie Patterson, relocated the business to a newly renovated and upgraded building, and this month they renamed their business Patterson’s Music & Jewelry.
The new location took them just one door away from the previous location. They are now located at 230 Gault Ave. N. in downtown Fort Payne. The current store was remodeled to accommodate their specific needs and the fresh look gives the downtown shopping experience good reviews from both locals and tourists.
Shoppers will still find a large selection of the expected merchandise such as musical instruments and jewelry. Watch, jewelry, and guitar repair continue to be part of the offerings. Dan also installs sound systems. A large portion of his installation business is for churches and schools.
Thankfully, when COVID hit the United States, their business was deemed essential. “If we had only been a jewelry store or music store our doors would have been closed for a while,” said Marie. “Since we have the pawn aspect of the business which is considered a banking service we were deemed essential to the community the same as a loaning institution would be.”
In addition to helping the community by loaning money on pawned items, they have provided their customers the service of musical instrument repair.
“Our service of restringing guitars has increased during this time of pandemic,” said Marie. No doubt many people are finding music to be an avenue of keeping busy while staying home.
The store also sells “How To” books and DVD’s for learning to play guitar, along with all of the accessories needed such as tuners, capos, picks, cords, straps, speakers and amplifiers. A large selection of electric, acoustic, and base guitars as well as banjos, violins and other musical instruments are available. Half-sizes for children are also for sale.
The Patterson’s daughter, Jennifer Ledford, is an AJP (Accredited Jewelry Professional), which means she is able to tell a customer or insurance company the value of jewelry items. In this way, jewelry does not have to shipped somewhere else for an appraisal. The store sells an array of wedding and engagement rings, along with a full line of jewelry. Catalogs are available for special order items.
The Patterson’s want to thank the community for their support, especially during this time of pandemic. Hours are Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. More store information can be found on Facebook and Instagram. Patterson’s Music & Jewelry were the 2020 recipients of Best of DeKalb contest in three categories.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
