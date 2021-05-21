The DeKalb County Saddle Club hosts a horseshow nearly every Saturday from April through September; however, you won’t find them on social-media, on a website, or even by using a search engine. This family-friendly, outdoor event showcases competitors of all ages and their equestrian counterparts.
Those still seeking out-of-door activities at affordable prices may bring a lawn chair and a cooler and enjoy horsemanship at its best from 4:00 p.m. until approximately 11:00 p.m. Competitors receive awards each Saturday and hone their skills with the goal of larger competitions. Little ones may engage in activities that give them a taste of what being an equestrian is all about. While the event is not classified as a rodeo, patrons are entertained by participants who engage in barrel racing, pole bending, and canter.
Canter and gallop are variations of the fastest gait that can be performed by a horse. The canter is a controlled three-beat gait, while the gallop is a faster, four-beat variation of the same gait. It is a natural gait possessed by all horses, faster than most horses’ trot, or ambling gaits.
The DCSC was started by four families in 1962. The families of William Crowe, William Ivey, Bazil Blevins, and William Harrison. William and June Crowe still remain members till this day. “There were many families that contributed to the success and longevity of the club,” said June Crow. “Credit should be given to the families of Bobby Terry, Mack Crow, Pete Kirby, Pete Dalton, Tim Ott, and Dewey Smith.” William Crowe’s father donated the land for the saddle club to use. The DCSC has membership in the Tristate Horseman’s Association.
“Back in the day, we did a lot of fund raising,” said William Crowe. “We had wagon train rides, dances and more to raise money for people in need in our community. We raised money for St. Jude too. We did that for about 15 years. Barney and Pam Barnes, Harve Giles, and Linda Shavers helped a lot with the St. Jude fund raising too.”
While patrons may bring coolers and lawn chairs, the property does have bleachers and a concession stand. In addition to hamburger, hotdogs, fries, beverages, and candy Mrs. Crow makes pintos and cornbread. “People really seem to like having this option of homecooked food available,” said June. No alcohol is permitted at the event.
The cost of admittance is $3 per person, children age 12 and under are admitted for free. The arena/corral is located 6156 Willow Road in Ider. (Willow Road is the same as country road 141 and is located close to Thunder Canyon.) For information about horse entrance fees or to verify there has been no cancellation due to weather or other out of town competitions call; 256-605-3158.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
