Packing hacks for air travel

Apparently even a pandemic doesn’t stop air travel based on the recent figures. For those who are playing it safe, maybe with the vaccines now being dispensed traveling by air will soon be as safe as it previously was.
With that said, one of the most worrisome parts of air travel is packing for the trip. Here are some packing hacks to make the chore less annoying.
Making of list before packing will help ensure nothing is forgotten, take the list with you in your carry-on or purse so if the airline misplaces your luggage you have an itemized list of what they lost. According to the Air Travel Consumer Report issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation, there were 3.09 reports of mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers.
While the airlines have the responsibility to pay compensation to owners of lost luggage, that compensation wears a disguise. Passengers should know there is a cap amount and the phrase “up to” is measured by what “they” think your luggage and items are worth unless there is proof otherwise. The smartest thing to do is pack any expensive items such as jewelry in the carry-on bag. Unclaimed baggage is proof that not everyone follows this rule.
Basically, every travel packing Internet site says roll, roll, roll your clothes. Reason being the nooks and gaps that are created when simply folding the clothes is filled better thus utilizing space in a more efficient manner. Some sites suggest mixing the two options of folding and rolling depending on the items tendency for wrinkling.
Wrap shoes in plastic bags to keep garments from being soiled and utilize the space inside the shoes for smaller items. Use a sunglass case to house electronic device chargers and earphones to keep them from getting tangled up.
Pack all medications in the carry-on and a two day supply of must-haves such as undergarments. For airlines that deem a woman’s purse as a second carry-on, leave space in the carry-on to tuck the purse into while going through baggage check-in.
When it comes to packing liquids while traveling on an airline the security administration’s rules on liquids is clearly spelled out on its Web site www.tsa.gov (Click on “For Travelers” and then “3-1-1 for Carry-ons.”)
Plenty of how-to videos on the Internet for more suitcase packing hacks.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise normally appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
