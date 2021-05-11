Granna’s Goodies is a bakery located in Rainsville. Warning their Facebook page causes hunger pains. From scrumptious desserts to delicious entrees the bakery offers a well-rounded menu. The business opened December of 2020 at 77 East Main Street, next to Black’s Tire.
The owners are Dana and Donny Walker. The building they are in had previously been occupied by a coffee shop and they spent a year renovating it into a bakery from the floor up.
The bakery offers breakfast and lunch and posts daily on Facebook about specials and updates on sweet treats. Prior to opening a brick-and-mortar business Dana got some of her delicacies into over 600 convenience stores in both Alabama and Georgia.
Specialties include Cubans, paninis, and wraps. Options for these sandwiches include turkey, ham, chicken-bacon-ranch, chicken-cheese-pesto, buffalo chicken, BLT, club, and chicken or tuna salad. They also offer a gluten-free choice. The shop is also becoming known for its loaded-grilled cheese and their Italian sandwiches.
Walker is well-aware of the growing need for dietary restrictions and offers sweets made with a sugar-free recipe. “I need a day’s notice to make up a special order for those who want a particular item,” said Dana. “We do however offer a limited amount of special dietary options on a weekly basis.”
Pizza can also be found on the menu with a cauliflower gluten-free crust or customers can indulge in a regular 7”– 9” round pizza prepared fresh with made-to-order toppings. For a healthier option a salad can be made with most of what the sandwiches offer without the breading.
Sides include loaded potato salad, Italian pasta, seasonal fresh fruits, side salad, or chips. A kid’s menu is offered with a selection of sandwiches or a small pizza, it comes with a juice box and a cookie.
Dana said her culinary ability is inherited from her mother and grandmother. Her family are self-taught “foodies.” “I know I’m thin, but I love food and I love making food for others,” said Dana.
She said she always coming up with new ideas for decadent desserts like the homemade Oreo cheesecake she puts in a waffle cone and drizzles with chocolate. “I discovered putting a cupcake in a waffle bowl is a big hit,” said Dana.
Limited delivery service is currently offered, and the bakery is looking into expanding their delivery service.
Hours are Tuesday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Phone 256-613-1824
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
