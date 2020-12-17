Satisfying a sweet tooth

Blame it on serotonin and dopamine. Not long after you finish a big holiday meal, you suddenly crave sugar. Your body is signaling a desire to increase the carbohydrate intake and to reach for those sugar-laden desserts. Eating sugary food causes the brain to activate neurons related to serotonin and dopamine, also known as the “happiness hormones.” These neurotransmitters send messages to the brain: “You are happy, you are relaxed, and, well, you really deserve it, so just go ahead and have that second piece of pie.” This season, if you and some friends are looking for a restaurant that specializes in mouthwatering entrees as well as homemade desserts, be sure to try the Ole Gin Steakhouse in Section. I highly recommend the homemade blackberry cobbler, and you can also sample the caramel toffee bundt cake or hot fudge brownie. So, bake up some Paula Deen-inspired pecan pie bars or a quick and easy German chocolate cake, sip on a minty drink, or whip up some fudge-filled chocolate chip cookies for a dessert that will satisfy all the sweet tooths in your house.
Pecan Pie Bars
• 1 (15.25 oz.) box yellow cake mix
• 1/2 cup butter, melted
• 4 large eggs
• 1 1/2 cups light corn syrup
• 1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar
• 1 tsp. vanilla extract
• 2 ¼ cups chopped pecans
In a large bowl, mix together the cake mix, 1 egg, and melted butter. In a greased 9x13 pan, press 2/3 of the cake mixture into the pan and bake for 10-14 minutes at 350 degrees, just until lightly golden. In another bowl, lightly beat with a hand mixer the remaining 3 eggs; add corn syrup, dark brown sugar, vanilla extract, and the remaining cake crumb mixture, stir until combined. Stir in the pecans, and pour the filling over the hot crust. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes, until the middle is set; use a butter knife inserted until it comes out almost clean. Allow to cool completely, about an hour, before cutting.
German Chocolate
Upside-Down Cake
• 1 (15.25 oz.) German Chocolate Cake Mix (Super Moist is preferable)
• 3 eggs
• 1 ¼ cups water
• ½ cup vegetable oil
• 1 cup coconut
• 1 cup chopped pecans
• ½ cup butter, melted
• 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
• 1 (16 oz.) box powdered sugar
In a mixing bowl, prepare cake mix (add water, vegetable oil, and eggs) as directed on package; set batter aside. Sprinkle coconut to cover the bottom of a greased 9x13 pan. Sprinkle pecans over coconut. Pour prepared batter evenly over the coconut and pecans. In a bowl, combine the butter, cream cheese, and powdered sugar with a hand mixer; blending well until sugar is dissolved. With a spoon, spread the cream cheese mixture over the cake batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes, or until cake tests done. Let cake cool completely; invert the slices onto dessert plates.
Sweet and Salty Hugs
• Circle or small square-shaped pretzels (9 oz.) bag of pretzels
• Bag of Hershey’s Hugs (11 oz.)
• Bag of M&M’s (10 oz.)
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Align the pretzels on the sheet in a single layer. Place unwrapped Hugs on each pretzel. Bake at 250 degrees for about 4 minutes, until the chocolate is soft but not melted. Remove from oven and carefully place one M&M in the center of each pretzel hug. You can use your finger or a wide drinking straw and press the M&M down until the Hug flattens out. If it does not flatten out, you can pop the pretzels back in the oven for about 20-30 seconds. Cool and then refrigerate for 5-10 minutes until chocolate is set. Store in an airtight container. Optional for the Hugs and M&M’s: use Rolo caramels and pecan halves.
Peppermint Crunch Hot Chocolate
• 4 cups milk
• 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
• 1 tsp. peppermint extract
• 1 (5.4 oz.) bag Andes Peppermint Crunch Candies
• Whipped cream for topping
• Peppermint candy cane
Heat milk and 8 Andes peppermint crunch candies over low heat in a saucepan until mints are melted.
Stir in the white chocolate chips, stirring continuously until melted. Remove from heat and stir in peppermint extract. Transfer to cups and garnish with whipped topping and crushed peppermint candy cane.
Double the Chocolate Cookie Cups
• 3 packages (16 oz.) Pillsbury Ready to Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies, 12-count
• 1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
• ¾ cup semisweet chocolate chips
• ¼ tsp. vanilla
Grease mini muffin pans (for 36 cookies) and set aside. Remove cookie dough from package and lightly press each into the muffin pan; use your fingers to press the dough into the sides of each muffin tin space to create a cookie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 13-16 minutes; before the time is up and when the cookies have turned brown and are beginning to get puffy, pull them out and use a teaspoon to gently press the center of each cookie cup. Return to the oven to finish baking. Cool completely before removing cups from the pan. In a small bowl, melt the chocolate chips in the microwave for 30 seconds, remove and stir; return to microwave for 30 more seconds and stir. Add the sweetened condensed milk and stir until completely incorporated; return to microwave for 15 seconds. Remove and stir in the vanilla extract. With a teaspoon, fill each cookie cup’s indentation with the chocolate filling. Let the cookies rest at room temperature until the fudge centers harden. Store in an airtight container.
— Amy Fischer lives in Fort Payne, Alabama, and is a Southern food enthusiast who loves to spend time in the kitchen creating tasty recipes. You can contact her at facebook.com/MySouthernTable.
