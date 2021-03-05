Jessica Williams is a school teacher by day, but she also makes and sells custom keepsake frames.
Williams makes them with pieces of wood with pictures attached to them with mod podge.
Mod podge is a decoupage medium. It is a glue, sealer and finish designed for craft and art projects. She adds expressive script to the pieces to make them more meaningful.
Williams currently sells her work on Facebook under Animalhouse Craft’s, which she shares with Jessica Haigh. Her product has also been displayed at Boom Town Makers Market.
She began making these special keepsakes in 2016 when her grandfather passed away. “I wanted to display a nice picture in my home of my grandfather,” said Williams. “I wanted it to be special and unique, so I decided to teach myself how to seal a picture onto a piece of wood and write a message to go along with it. When others saw what I did they wanted it too.”
As time went by, she taught herself how to write calligraphy styled letters and she also learned how to upgrade photos that were time-honored. “I have a process I use to bring the colors up and out of the picture and make it clearer,” said Williams. “This is important when a photo’s color has been damaged with time.”
Either one large photo or several small ones may be placed on the wood, creating a patchwork of memories. She does her work based on customized orders and the customer chooses what wordage they want placed with either a single photo or a collage. Williams has produced a project for a customer that was poster sized.
The process also involves sanding and staining the wood to give it a rustic appearance. Not all of the work she has done is of people. “Landscapes are also a big seller,” said Williams. “People like to keep the memory of a special place alive as well.”
Williams said she watched a great deal of You Tube and much trial and error was involved in getting the process down just right. “It took me a while to get the process mastered well enough to do the project in a timely fashion,” said Williams.
Keeping memories alive has led Williams to other art and craft projects as well, such as making benches with messages on them to place at the grave sites of loved ones. “We make it a family project by each contributing by painting something special on the bench,” said Williams. “I seal the artwork with a sealant and go once a year to make sure it still looks good. If it is weathered, I work on it to make it nice again.”
Customized orders may be placed online at the above Facebook page through private messaging or contact Williams at 256-418-5849. Customers may provide a piece of wood that has a special meaning, such as a piece of timber from their grandfather’s barn.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
