Cooking over the past six months has become a boredom buster, a creative outlet, and a family bonding experience. From baking the perfect chocolate chip cookies to experimenting with new recipes, people have spent more time in the kitchen while under the quarantine stay-at-home period. Been waiting to try that Pinterest casserole you pinned last year? Quarantine allowed for that. Baked a cake from scratch because you suddenly had some free time? Quarantine provided the vacation day. Like you, I enjoyed cooking for my family and friends and rediscovered that a home cooked meal is intensely satisfying and truly comforting any time. Here are three of my family’s favorite recipes for you to try.
Creamy Macaroni and Cheese
• 2 cups uncooked macaroni noodles
• 1 tsp. onion powder
• ½ tsp. dry mustard powder
• ½ tsp. black pepper
• 3 cups shredded mild cheddar cheese
• 1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese (if you can’t find this variety, can use Colby-Jack cheese or cheddar)
• 1 can cream of chicken soup (can use fat-free)
• ½ cup sour cream (can use fat-free)
• ½ cup mayonnaise
Boil macaroni noodles according to directions to make al dente (about 6 minutes). Drain and rinse under cold water. Combine all ingredients in a crock pot and cook on high for 2 hours on high or low for 3 hours, stirring once or twice. You can also bake in the oven in a lightly greased pan and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes covered and 25-30 minutes uncovered.
Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
• 1 uncooked pie crust (not deep dish)
1 ½ lbs. lean ground beef
• 1 small onion, chopped
• 5 slices raw bacon, chopped
• 1/3 cup panko bread crumbs
• 1 tsp. yellow mustard
• 3 Tbsp. barbecue sauce
• 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
• 1 Tbsp. ketchup
• ½ tsp. black pepper
• 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
• 1 egg
• ¼ cup milk
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Brown ground beef, onion, and bacon until no pink remains. Drain well. Remove from heat and stir in bread crumbs, mustard, barbecue sauce, Worcestershire, ketchup, and pepper. Place mixture in prepared pie crust. In small bowl, combine cheese, milk, and egg. Spread over meat mixture. Cover the edges of the pie crust with foil or a pie shield to prevent over browning. Bake 15 minutes, remove foil, and bake an additional 15 minutes.
Fresh Strawberry Bread
Makes 2 loaves
• 2 cups chopped strawberries
• ½ cup sugar
• 3 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 ¾ cups sugar
• 1 tsp. cinnamon
• 1 tsp. salt
• 1 tsp. baking powder
• 3 eggs, beaten
• 1 cup vegetable oil
• 1 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 9x5-inch loaf pans. In a small bowl, combine strawberries with ½ cup sugar; set aside. In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, 1 ¾ cups sugar, cinnamon, salt, and baking powder. In a medium bowl, stir together eggs and oil. Add pecans and strawberries. Add strawberry mixture to dry ingredients. Pour into prepared pans. Bake for 1 hour or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean.
— Amy Fischer has worked as an educator and librarian in the Fort Payne City School system the last 27 years. She loves to cook, plan menus and host large family dinners or small luncheons for friends. Her column, Set the Table, appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
