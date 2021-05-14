DeKalb County Career Tech Supervisor Jonathan Phillips was recently elected by his fellow career tech administrators to serve as Region 1 East Vice-President for the Alabama Association of Career Technical Administrators. Phillips also serves on the Alabama Assistant State Superintendent Advisory Council for Career and Technical Education. “I’m truly humbled and honored to be elected by my fellow career tech administrators to represent them at the local and state level,” said Phillips.
Also, being recognized in today’s “Who’s Who” are the students who won state championships in their respected skill or leadership competitions. DeKalb County Technology Center set a new school record by winning nine state championships in one year the previous mark was eight set in 2018. These students will advance to SkillsUSA Nationals for a chance at a national title in June.
• Automotive Refinishing Technology - Alexander Cornejo
• Medical Math - Matthew Holcomb
• Job Skill Demonstration A - Areiona Hurley
• Opening & Closing Ceremonies - Jocelyn Ortega, Brianna Villa, Kaylee Young, Destiny Vaughn, Alondra Lopez Emma Whitton, Halle Roberts
• Medical Terminology - Frankie Reynosa
• Job Interview - Zada Simpson
• Welding Beginner - Ethan Veal, First Aid-CPR - Makayla Wells
• Welding - Evan Woodall
Second Place
• Medical Terminology - Britney Ayala
• Customer Service - Aaliyah Freeman,
• Firefighting - Cody Green
• Collision Repair Technology - Preston Hotchkiss
• Medical Math - Breanna Houston
• Welding - Caleb Lyles
• Action Skills - Catalina Miguel
• Prepared Speech - Mariah Newman
• First Aid-CPR - Anna Whitfield
• Welding Beginner - Hunter Willingham.
Third Place
• Automotive Refinishing Technology - Andrew Adame
• Medical Math - Prue Callahan
• Firefighting - Sierra Franks
• First Aid-CPR - Hannah Hutcherson.
“I’m extremely proud of all our students, they rose to the challenge and performed at the highest level, which is a testament to their hard work and determination with everything our students and faculty have faced with the pandemic and the uncertainly surrounding it to break a school record is just amazing,” said Phillips. “I am also thankful for all of the business and industry support DeKalb County Career Tech has received this year because without them we could not compete at the highest levels.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
