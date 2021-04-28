The makings of a good sandwich

What makes a good sandwich? Is it the bread, the brand of mayonnaise used, a certain type of cheese, or the way the sandwich, once it’s made, is cut into pieces? Divided into equal halves, quartered into dainty bites, or left whole, some people want their sandwich plated a particular way, while others won’t touch a sandwich if it doesn’t have Miracle Whip, Durkee Famous Sauce, or some other condiment slathered on it. If you’ve never tried making a sandwich with naan bread, I suggest you try this flatbread variety, or maybe use pita bread instead of the standard sandwich bread. I like to use croissants for turkey and cheese sandwiches, but only loaf bread will do for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. When it comes to a classic grilled cheese sandwich, I do have one requirement: some honey and crushed red pepper flakes to dip it in. Yum! As far as mayonnaise, I prefer Duke’s, and, when it comes to cheese, I especially love provolone cheese. For a gluten-free breakfast sandwich, use Udi’s Gluten Free Raisin Bread, some Nutella, and a few thin slices of apple to make a panini.
Another sandwich to make with Udi’s Gluten Free Raisin Bread:
Make a grilled cheese with the bread. Butter the bread slices and place in a skillet. Put Monterey Jack or Havarti cheese slices on one bread slice and 2 tablespoons of Nutella on the other slice of bread. Grill until the cheese melts. Smear a tablespoon of strawberry jam, raspberry jam, or other flavor on the Nutella side then put sandwich together.
Naan Grilled Cheese
• 1-1 ½ TBSP. butter
• 4 slices of naan bread
• 1 ½ cups of shredded cheddar cheese, mild or sharp
• 3-4 slices provolone cheese or Havarti cheese
• Honey
• Crushed red pepper flakes
Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Divide the shredded cheese and cheese slices evenly between two pieces of naan bread. I use Stonefire Original Mini Naan. Top with the remaining two pieces of naan bread. Add the naan sandwiches to the pan. Let cook for about 5 minutes until bottom is golden brown; flip to the other side to brown another 4-5 minutes (add a bit more butter if needed), until cheese is melted on the inside. Cut into halves and serve with honey and crushed red pepper flakes. Option: You can spread some mayonnaise on the inside of the naan sandwich before cooking or add a few strips of cooked bacon to the inside of the grilled cheese sandwich.
Warm Italian Open-Faced Turkey
Sandwich
• 4 sandwich rolls
• 1 lb. deli roasted turkey, thinly sliced
• 1 heaping cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
• 1/3 cup finely chopped onion
• 1 ½ tsp. minced garlic
• 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
• 1 TBSP. olive oil
• 1 TBSP. lemon juice
• 1 TBSP. Worcestershire sauce
• ½ TBSP. minced parsley
In a skillet, sauté the onion, garlic, and Italian seasoning in the oil. Stir in the lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and parsley. These are open-faced sandwiches, so open the rolls and place on a lined baking sheet with the cut sides facing up. Spoon the sauce mixture on the cut sides of the sandwich rolls, then layer the turkey and shredded cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 7-8 minutes, until heated through.
Chicken Gyros
• 2 tsp. minced garlic
• 3 tsp. red wine vinegar
• 3 TBSP. olive oil
• 1 lemon
• 3 heaping TBSP. plain Greek yogurt
• ¾ tsp. oregano
• Salt and pepper
• 1 ½-2 lbs. boneless chicken, cut into thin strips
Tzatziki Sauce:
• 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
• 1 ½ tsp. fresh minced garlic
• 1 small cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced
• 1 TBSP. white wine vinegar
• 1 tsp. dried dill
• 1 tsp. oregano
• 1 ½ TBSP. fresh lemon juice
• 1 TBSP. olive oil
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 6-8 pita breads
• Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
• Kalamata olives, diced
• Feta cheese, crumbled
To make the marinade, combine the garlic, red wine vinegar, olive oil, the juice of one lemon, 3 TBSP. Greek yogurt, oregano, and salt and pepper to taste. Marinate the chicken for several hours. To make the sauce, combine the yogurt, garlic, diced cucumber, white wine vinegar, dill, oregano, and lemon juice in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste and drizzle with olive oil across the top; can sprinkle fresh dill on top. Refrigerate for at least an hour. Remove the chicken from the marinade and cook in a large skillet brushed with oil for about 5 minutes on each side or until done. (You can also place the chicken in a lightly greased broiler pan and broil for about 10 minutes; flip the chicken over halfway through the broiling process.) Heat the pita bread in a toaster or microwave. Top with chicken, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese.
— Amy Fischer lives in Fort Payne, Alabama, and is a Southern food enthusiast who loves to spend time in the kitchen creating tasty recipes. You can contact her at facebook.com/MySouthernTable.
