Nine-year-old girl learning lifelong skills

Weather Alert

...Significant Weather Advisory for Black Ice across all of northern Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee... Lingering moisture from recent precipitation, in combination with cold air moving into the region, will create patches of black ice on a number of area roadways this evening, as temperatures begin to fall below freezing. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the Tennessee River, are especially at risk. For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media outlets. Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be free of ice. The threat for black ice will continue well into the morning hours on Friday, as temperatures will not begin to rise above freezing until 10 AM CST. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.