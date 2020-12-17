According to the Department of Human Resources for the state of Alabama, there are currently some 6,000 children in the foster care program. DeKalb County DHR is responsible for nearly 100 of those children.
Offering to open up ones home and heart to caring for the needs of these children is just one of the ways Nathan and Ashley Henderson have shown the community their support.
The couple has been married for 14 years and Nathan works as a firefighter, while Ashley home schools their five children and works part-time. They three biological children, and after fostering, decided to adopt two more children. They continue to offer their home as foster parents.
“The goal of the foster system is to reunite families back together again whenever possible,” said Nathan. “Sometimes that is just not possible.”
Nathan also explained that not every foster home is a good fit for every child,. Some children need a quiet home with just parents for one-on-one attention, while others thrive in a family environment with siblings.
Nathan explained the reason they decided to become foster parents was because they felt it was the Christian thing to do. “It is chaotic at times to raise a large family, but well worth the effort,” said Nathan.
The qualifications to become a foster parent include a 30-hour prep course, a background check, and a 2-hour consultation. A foster home may be offered by both a married couple or a single person, but the criteria is that the household has been stable for at least one year in either one of those situations.
Other criteria includes that the income of the home is shown to have been steady, having filed for bankruptcy or having a bad credit rating will exclude a family. Other disqualifications include felony convictions and some misdemeanor offenses. Persons who rent a home instead of owning one are eligible for consideration as a foster parent.
A foster parent is required to respect the privacy of any child under their care and avoid posting information or pictures of them on social media or any public forum where their identity would become known to the public.
Nathan and Ashley’s Motto: “Do the Christian thing.”
For more information concerning foster care go to dhrala.gov
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
