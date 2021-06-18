Fort Payne Footworks & Outdoors has been featuring a new line of clothing since March 2020. The brand, Little River Clothing & Hat Company (LRCC), is designed to advertise what this area of Alabama has to offer. The line of apparel has now expanded to 13 stores across the state of Alabama which includes; Mark’s Outdoor Sports in Birmingham, Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman, and Guntersville Outfitters Inc. in Guntersville.
In addition to the LRCC brand appearing on the garments and hats, some items also showcase Land Cruiser’s with kayaks, bear paws, and the silhouette of the state of Alabama. Jack Davidson, owner of Fort Payne Footworks & Outdoors said, “Sales have been good. The line of clothing attracts a broad range of individuals from college kids to tourists and locals too.”
When the garment line began, the main art feature was the Goldendoodle breed of dog in honor of the Davidson’s pet. Since then, the line has expanded tremendously and Davidson said he has more merchandise coming soon that will offer an even wider range of designs.
The line of apparel is designed to attract all ages by offering styles such as from tie dye T-shirts to Polo Shirts. A large variety of colors are available to suit many differing tastes. The clothing spans sizes Small to 3X. The hat line includes more than just baseball styled hats, bucket hats, and broad rim straw hats also host the LRCC label.
Tourists who are looking for keepsake mementos or gifts to carry back home will find the Sweet Home Alabama T-shirts, cup cozies, and plastic cup line all featuring the locality, coming soon to the store. Davidson said he plans on expanding the LRCC line and hopes next year to implement seasonal items such as swimwear and snow skiing advertisement on outerwear.
Davidson is not the original owner of the 5,000 square foot apparel store, he has however owned the store for approximately 14 years. Recent updating of the store front featuring wall-sized photos of the local landscapes in the display windows, added a nice touch to downtown main street. Davidson said the new wood planked walls, added to the interior, have added much needed space for displaying the new clothing line.
The business is located at 226 Gault Ave. N. in downtown Fort Payne. Business hours are 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday, Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Follow on Facebook and Instagram. Phone 256-845-5680.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.