On January 22, Brian and Tiffany Mince opened Lookout Mountain Creamery and Desserts located at 2612-D Gault Ave. N. (in the shopping center behind Arby’s). Their business offers a unique experience for both locals and tourists.
First, their menu offers homemade, fresh offerings of third-generation recipes for desserts and ice creams. The menu presents various cakes, cupcakes, cookies, candies, shakes, floats, fudge, and 16 flavors of both traditional and rare ice cream flavors. “We don’t freeze our baked goods,” said Tiffany. “They are made fresh and are based on old-fashioned recipes from our family.” Brian said, “I think what draws the customers is that our ice cream is homemade, people really like the concept of fresh.”
Secondly, they wanted to create an atmosphere of fun for both children and adults. One feature of their shop is Bigfoot novelty décor and menu items. “Everyone loves Bigfoot,” said Brian. “Kid’s get a kick out of it.” Patrons can order Bigfoot treats.
The decorations in the shop are unlike anything else in Fort Payne. Guests are greeted by an array of conversation pieces that would generate dialogue for days. The motif includes a tractor, a mummy sarcophagus, an over-sized teddy bear and much more.
“When we travel to other towns, we make a point of visiting dessert shops,” said Brian. “We have a favorite dessert spot in many destination locations, we hope our shop will become a part of what attracts tourists to our area. It’s obvious the locals already love it.”
Specials are a constant throughout the year with active military discounts and students can present their all-A’s report card for a free scoop of ice cream. Message the Mince’s through Facebook for more up-to-date specials. Ask about Heather’s Ugly cakes and the donations given for the treatment of cancer.
The space offers social-distancing indoor seating and benches out-of-doors as well. Future plans include more outdoor seating, entertainment by local musicians, and adding more treats to the menu.
The sign in the shop sums it up the best, “Cause nobody’s ever mad while eatin’ ice cream.”
Current hours of operation are Wednesday – Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Follow Facebook for seasonal schedule changes.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
