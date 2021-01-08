New signage is up for Barone’s Pizza and Arcade. The restaurant has two locations, one in Fort Payne and one in Gadsden. Local residents Nick and Lesley Barone are the owners of what was once branded Stevi B’s. The location remains the same at 2200 Gault Ave. N. The landmark pizza and arcade restaurant has been there since 2011.
As of September, the business is no longer a franchise of Stevi B’s. The chain of Stevi B’s restaurants have closed and Barone had the opportunity to relaunch a business he was already familiar with. While Nick takes care of the Fort Payne location, his son Patrick oversees the daily operations at the Gadsden facility. Both locations are veteran owned and operated.
Now, with the business revamped, Barone has the freedom to create new toppings and make improvements on the business as he sees the need without checking in with a corporation, changes that effect both the menu and the upkeep of the building.
“This has given us the ability to make some changes we very much wanted to make,” said Barone. “When you are a franchise connected to a corporation it is basically headquarters that makes the major decisions. I’m glad to be able to put the business in my name and allow the business to reflect what I know the customers want.”
While some changes have taken place customers will be pleased to know the ever popular buffet aspect of the business is still available and the menu remains basically the same.
“We’ve kept the favorites customers have come to expect,” said Barone. “We are now able to allow customers more freedom in creating their own pizza. If we have the ingredients on the property we can make a pizza any way a customer would like it.”
Barone said catering is still a part of his service and weddings have become a big hit since he now can offer the Bride and Groom personalized heart shaped pizzas along with the basic order for the reception.
The Barone’s want to thank their customers for their loyal support, especially during this time of pandemic while they work diligently to follow state guidelines in their daily restaurant work.
Doordash delivery, pickup, and curbside service are available. Hours of operation are Sunday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. / Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Phone 256-979-1234 Follow on Facebook.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
