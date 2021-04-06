Sweet, sour, and tangy Asian cuisine is incomparable in flavor and texture. Traditional dishes can be easily prepared at home, but there are essential ingredients you will need. Pantry staples to have on hand for preparing Asian cuisine are soy sauce, sesame oil, hoisin sauce, chili sauce, rice vinegar, cornstarch, and ginger. Mirin, a Japanese sweet rice wine seasoning, is also a great condiment to your Asian dishes. Jasmine rice is probably my favorite choice for Asian cuisine, but basmati is another great rice option. When preparing rice, make sure you use the correct amount of water according to the ratio of rice, leave the lid on the pot for the entire process, and rinse the rice before cooking, as this will help to prevent the rice from clumping and getting mushy. Top off your Asian dinner plate with a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds, a dash of sriracha sauce, or some crunchy rice noodles.
Easy Teriyaki Chicken and Vegetables
• 6 chicken breasts
• 4 cups of fresh vegetables (such as broccoli florets and sliced carrots)
• 1 red onion, chopped
• 2 TBSP. olive oil
• ½ tsp. salt
• ½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
Sauce:
• ¾ cup water
• ½ cup soy sauce
• 1/3 cup light brown sugar
• 1 TBSP. sesame oil
• 1 TBSP. minced garlic
• ¼ tsp. ground ginger
• 3 TBSP. honey
• 1 TBSP. cornstarch
• 1 ½ tsp. sesame seeds
In a saucepan, combine the water, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, and honey. Bring to a simmer. Stir together the cornstarch with a tablespoon of water until combined. Whisk into the sauce and simmer for 2-3 minutes until slightly thickened. Reserve about half a cup of the sauce and set aside. Marinate the chicken with the remaining sauce from the saucepan; chicken needs to marinate for an hour in the refrigerator. In a bowl, toss together the chopped vegetables, onion, olive oil, red pepper flakes, and salt. Place the vegetables in a lightly greased 9x13 pan. Top with the chicken and marinade. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and pour the remaining sauce over the chicken and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Return to the oven for another 10 minutes. Serve with rice.
Slow Cooker Thai Peanut Chicken
• 1 small orange bell pepper, thinly sliced
• 1 small yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
• 1 onion, chopped
• 2.5 lbs. boneless chicken breasts
• ½ cup chunky peanut butter
• 1 TBSP. fresh lime juice
• ½ cup chicken broth
• 2 TBSP. honey
• ¼ cup soy sauce
• ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Place the peppers and onions in the bottom of a lightly greased slow cooker. Place the chicken on top. In a bowl, mix together the peanut butter, lime juice, broth, honey, and soy sauce; pour over the chicken. Cook on low for 6 hours or high for 4 hours. Shred the chicken with a fork and return to the crockpot or slow cooker for a few more minutes. Serve over noodles or rice and top with cilantro. Can crush a few peanuts over this dish.
Chinese Egg Roll Stir Fry
• ¼ cup soy sauce
• ½ TBSP. cornstarch
• ½ tsp. ground ginger
• 2 TBSP. hoisin sauce
• 1 TBSP. rice wine vinegar
• ¼ tsp. red pepper flakes
• ¼ tsp. garlic powder
• 3 (3 oz.) packages ramen noodles, discard seasoning packets
• 2 tablespoons sesame oil, divided
• 1 onion, thinly sliced
• 2 tsp. minced garlic
• 1 lb. ground pork
• 1/3 cup red bell pepper, thinly sliced
• 1 (16 oz.) bag classic coleslaw mix with green cabbage and carrots
• 2 green onions, finely chopped (optional)
In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch with one tablespoon of the soy sauce until combined. Whisk in the remaining soy sauce, ginger, hoisin sauce, vinegar, red pepper flakes, and garlic powder. Set aside. Cook the noodles for one minute less than package directions. Drain and toss with 1 tablespoon sesame oil. In a skillet, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil over medium to high heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for a few minutes. Remove the onion and garlic with a slotted spoon and cook the pork in the same skillet until no longer pink. Stir in the onions and garlic. Add bell pepper and coleslaw mix and cook until cabbage has reduced about 3-5 minutes. Add noodles and sauce and toss thoroughly, cook 3 to 4 minutes.
— Amy Fischer lives in Fort Payne, Alabama, and is a Southern food enthusiast who loves to spend time in the kitchen creating tasty recipes. You can contact her at facebook.com/MySouthernTable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.