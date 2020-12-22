Surround sound and the home theater

The general rule of thumb for television viewing is to sit five times the distance from the screen as the screen is wide. For example, if the television is 32 inches wide, the optimal viewing distance is approximately 13 feet. Experts recommend a rectangular shaped room approximately 20 feet by 15 feet for a home theater.
Audiophiles say the best part of a home theater is the surround sound. The main surround sound format is known as five-point-one. The numbers in the name refer to the number of speakers the format can use. So five-point-one uses three speakers at the front, which are stereo left and right, plus a center-channel mono and two surround sound speakers at the side or rear of the listener. The point-one in five-point-one refers to the sixth, low frequency effects channel, which carries bass sound to the woofer or subwoofer.
Placement of the speakers is key to creating the perfect home theater. Ideally, surround speakers should not be louder than front speakers as they are only responsible for helping with background noises, music, and enhancing some of the other sounds in a movie. The dialogue and the main function in the show are handled by the front speakers.
The surrounds should be positioned slightly higher than the front speakers in the room. In the region of about one to two feet above head height when sitting down. This is because the surround channels are there to create an ambient sound in the room.
In a 5-channel system, the side surround speakers should be located 90-110 degrees off-axis. For the best sense of spaciousness, the tweeter height should be about two feet above ear level. Positioning the speakers at a 60-degree angle gives the best sound. If side placement isn't practical, place the surround speakers a few feet behind the listening position and face them forward.
The subwoofer is also an important part of the overall surround-sound system. Typically, it is positioned along the front wall of the room. It delivers all of the deep bass impact on DVDs. Most mid-priced systems come with a woofer which is fine for music, but deep bass won't be heard on DVDs. When properly placed a subwoofer disguises its location by making the base feel like its coming from all around.
Soundbars are more affordable costing just hundreds versus the more expensive surround systems on the market. A soundbar can provide a simulated surround effect for a smaller area, however surround sound gives a more realistic effect.
