Liver transplant recipient gives hope to others

Jerry Shipman received a liver transplant in 2013. What brought on his need for a transplant may have been one or several circumstances that occurred in his life. One year before doctors discovered he needed a transplant he was bitten by a copperhead snake and some doctors speculated that the poisonous venom could have caused the abscess on his liver.
Another possibility was that his condition was work related. Shipman had worked in some water that may have been contaminated with animal feces. At another time he had worked with a rescue unit at an automobile wreck and it was later determined the man they rescued was infected with Hepatitis C.
The beginning of his crisis started one weekend, he felt sick and went to the Emergency Room. Tests revealed his liver enzymes were higher than normal and he was sent home with the recommendation to see his primary physician for a follow-up. His family doctor promptly ordered more testing to be done. The testing that was ordered was very costly and the insurance company refused to pay. Thankfully, the physician personally contacted the insurance company explaining the seriousness of Shipman’s condition and they conceded to pay for the testing. The testing revealed he needed to be sent to a Hepatologist. Additional testing revealed Shipman needed to be placed on the liver transplant donor list.
The entire ordeal had Shipman hospitalized at UAB for nearly six months. At one point he suffered from an infection at the incision site and ended up being placed in a medically induced coma. During the time he was in a coma his kidneys began to fail and he developed pneumonia. “Several times we were told he most likely would not survive,” said Jerry’s wife, Phyllis.
After the transplant Shipman did not meet the donor’s family, but he was told that the donor was only 25 years of age at the time of death and Shipman was able to send a card through the doctors to the donor’s family expressing his sympathy and gratitude for their decision in the face of tragedy.
Now at age 72 Shipman continues to take medication to prevent his body from rejecting his new organ. Initially, he had to return to Birmingham for monthly checkups. Currently, he only has to go to Birmingham once per year for a physical examination and in-between those annual visits a home health nurse comes to his home and keeps track of his condition.
Shipman and his wife live in Sylvania and are raising two of their grandchildren.
Jerry’s Motto: “Never give up.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
