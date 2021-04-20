Timmy and Carolyn Burt live in Fort Payne and recently decided to take up camping, although both are over 50 years of age. They did not want to begin their new hobby by starting out tent camping, so they jumped in with both feet and purchased a travel trailer. “I want to ‘glamp,’” said Carolyn. “I want to enjoy nature, but not really completely ‘rough-it’.”
They purchased a 2001 Sunnybrook 29-foot travel with everything in good working order. The travel trailer has a private bedroom with a queen bed. Additionally, there are bunk beds and a dinette set and sofa that both fold down to make additional bedding. The single slide-out gives the added space needed to keep it from feeling cramped. One unique feature, not found in most campers, is the barn door for the bedroom. Built in dressers and closet space keep this tiny home cozy, but functional.
The previous owner coated the roof and made sure there were no leaks. He also put new tires on the RV and made sure everything was in good working order. Only the interior needed some updating.
Timmy is skilled at laying laminate flooring and Carolyn is talented at decorating. “I just go online to get ideas,” said Carolyn. Timmy laid a dark brown laminate floor and Carolyn got busy painting the cabinetry. The time-honored cabinets got a few fresh coats of white paint to go with the black and white modern theme that would be carried throughout the entire camper.
“Pinterest had some great ideas on how to make curtains and recover the dinette set,” said Carolyn. “I purchased some full-length drapes that could be cut and sewn to fit the shorter windows in the camper.” She also bought a slip-cover for the sofa and new bed linens, throw-rugs, throw pillows, and bath linens all to match the new neutral theme. They updated the light fixtures as well.
Timmy got a friend to show him all about towing hitches, brake systems for an RV, and all the other need-to-know things that come along with being an RV owner.
Their “maiden voyage” took them to Lake Guntersville. They acted like pros as they hung string-lights all along the awning, laid out their large outdoor area rug, and set up their lawn chairs. “I fished for the first time,” said Timmy. “Now I have two new hobbies.”
From riding their bikes to watching the sunrise, they are convinced that camping is the way to go from now on.
“It’s so relaxing,” said Carolyn.
The Burts’ Motto: “Why camp when you can glamp.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
