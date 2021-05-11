Brownies, cakes, casseroles, and so many other dishes rely on a standard 9x13 pan. A 9x13 pan is the perfect size for many of our favorite traditional recipes. This classic baking pan, whether made of glass, steel, or some other nonstick surface, is described by its size—either 9x13 or 13x9 and with a 2-inch depth for most pans. Size does matter and there are some pans out there that are pretending to be 9x13. To make sure that your pan is a true 9x13 pan, measure the inside of the pan from inside edge to inside edge. There are pans on the market made with rubber grip handles, patterned bottoms, super thick sides, and warp-proof material, but my favorite pan is simply the one with a snap-on lid. Perfect for keeping those leftovers fresher longer!
Creamy Chicken and Spinach Pasta Bake
• 5 cooked chicken breasts, finely chopped
• 1 TBSP. olive oil
• 1 small onion, chopped
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• ¼ cup half and half
• 1 cup ricotta cheese
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 8-10 oz. fresh baby spinach, chopped
• 1 (16 oz.) box cellentali or cavatappi pasta, cooked
• 1 (24 oz.) jar marinara pasta sauce, divided
• 1 ½ cups half and half
• ¼ cup freshly shredded Parmesan cheese
• ½ tsp. basil
• ¼ tsp. oregano
• ½ cup freshly shredded Parmesan cheese
Sauté the onion and garlic in the olive oil for 2 minutes. Add the chicken and cook for about 2-3 more minutes. Add the ¼ cup half and half; simmer for a few minutes. Stir in the ricotta cheese until blended. (To thin the sauce, add an additional tablespoon or two of half and half or milk if necessary.) Add the spinach and cook for a few minutes, until spinach is wilted. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat. Spoon one cup of the marinara sauce in the bottom of a 9x13 pan. Arrange half of the cooked pasta on top. Place all of the chicken and spinach mixture over the top of the pasta. Spoon ½ cup of the marinara sauce over the top. Place the other half of the pasta on top. In a bowl, whisk together the 1 ½ cups of half and half, ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, basil, oregano, and salt and pepper to taste. Pour this mixture evenly over the top of the pasta. Sprinkle the ½ cup Parmesan cheese and the remaining 1 ½ cups of marinara sauce over the top. Bake at 400 degrees for 18-20 minutes.
Layered Salad
• 3 cups chopped romaine lettuce
• 3-4 cups chopped iceberg lettuce
• 1/4 cup yellow or red bell pepper, chopped
• 1/4 cup red or yellow onion, chopped
• 1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 1/2 tsp. freshly cracked pepper
• 1 tsp. sugar
• 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
• 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
• 5-6 thick slices bacon, cooked, chopped
Place the chopped lettuce in the bottom of a 9x13 glass serving dish. Sprinkle with the chopped bell pepper and onion. In a bowl, mix the mayonnaise, sour cream, pepper, sugar, and lemon juice; add a bit more lemon juice if needed. Spread the dressing evenly over lettuce. Top with the peas, then sprinkle the cheese and bacon over the top. Cover and refrigerate for at least three hours before serving.
Sausage Brunch Casserole
• 1 lb. bulk pork sausage
• 1 (8 oz.) can crescent rolls
• 2 cups Mozzarella cheese, shredded
• 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
• ¾ cup milk
• ¼ tsp. salt
• Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
Cook the sausage in a skillet over medium heat until done. Line the bottom of a lightly greased 9x13 pan with the rolls, pressing perforations together to seal. Sprinkle the cooked sausage and cheese over the rolls. Whisk the eggs with the milk, salt, and pepper; beat well and pour over the sausage. Bake at 425 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until set. Let it stand for about 5 minutes, then cut into squares to serve.
Blonde Brownies
• 3 large eggs
• 1 stick butter, softened
• 2 1/3 cups light brown sugar, firmly packed (equivalent to one 16 oz. box)
• 2 cups self-rising flour
• 1 TBSP. pure vanilla extract
• 1 cup shredded coconut (optional)
• 2 cups pecans, chopped
• 1 ¾ cups semisweet chocolate chips
In a large bowl, beat the eggs and butter together; add the sugar and beat until incorporated. Gradually add the flour and mix well. Stir in the vanilla extract, and fold in the coconut, nuts, and chocolate chips. Bake in a greased 9x13 pan at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes.
— Amy Fischer lives in Fort Payne, Alabama, and is a Southern food enthusiast who loves to spend time in the kitchen creating tasty recipes. You can contact her at facebook.com/MySouthernTable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.