Roger and Pamela Wald are the owners of The Hatter Café and Country Inn located in Mentone. Pamela dreamt of owning a tea room for more than 10 years. Between Roger’s extensive background in the restaurant industry and her love of entertaining and decorating, they have created a business that stands alone.
The Bed & Breakfast/ restaurant is themed after the book “Alice in Wonderland.” The menu consists of breakfast and lunch and groups are welcome to schedule gatherings for “proper tea.” Four-o’clock tea is by appointment.
The menu offers traditional southern cuisine with a twist. “It’s the type of food that lends towards taking a nap afterwards,” said Pamela. The Wald’s are true “foodies” and adding their own touches and secret sauces to traditional dishes is getting them noticed.
Each dining table is dedicated to one of the characters in the fabled story. Guests may reserve a specific table for their visit. Pamela designed the unique chandeliers and Roger crafted them. Tea cups, hats and Desert Rose Franciscan china all share in the concept of a serene setting.
The café entertains a small gift shop, and there are plans in place to add additional outdoor dining. “This is a dream come true,” said Pamela. “It makes me so happy to see everyone having a good time.” The team at The Hatter Café includes their daughters Danielle Wald and Brittany Slone, also Brittany’s sister-in-law Paige Slone.
The Inn hosts two separate bedrooms each with a king-sized bed and en suite. Each has a private entrance, porch and outdoor hot tub. One room sleeps up to four with additional bedding. The rooms have moderate touches of “Alice in Wonderland” decor.
What brought the Wald’s to Mentone was the “Longest Yard Sale.” They planned to cover hundreds of miles and after starting their journey in Gadsden found themselves enchanted with Mentone and never proceeded past it. Within one months’ time they purchased a home for themselves in Mentone. “We immediately loved the people and the beauty of the area,” said Roger. “The community has embraced us and made us feel welcomed.”
The Wald’s appreciate all the support from the community and look forward to getting to know more of the locals.
Current seasonal hours of operation are Monday-Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Breakfast is served until 11:00 a.m., Sunday brunch is served all day.
Visit their websites thehattercountryinn.com and thehattercafe.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram. Located at 4277 Al Hwy. 117, Mentone. Phone 256-634-2018. Reservations are recommended for parties of four or larger.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
