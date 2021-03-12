Green Axes LLC opened January 29 of this year. The ribbon cutting ceremony took place March 9. The new business offers customers the opportunity to tap into their inner lumberjack and enjoy the sport of throwing an axe at a target. The business is located at 112 Gault Ave. N. in downtown Fort Payne. The owners are David and Haley Martin along with his father David. Once the Martins tried their hand at the sport, they liked it so much they decided to bring it here.
In the late Middle Ages, throwing an axe at a target was common. According to legend, the first axe throwing competitions were held by the frontiersmen in North America. The sport has long been popular at lumberjack competitions.
Over the last 20 years, it has become a popular urban sport in many countries including the USA, Canada, Thailand, Australia, France, Poland and the UK. The industry took a huge leap in 2006 with the formation of the Backyard Axe Throwing League. There is a National Axe Throwing Federation which has more than 4,500 league members in seven countries, it is a sport with Olympic aspirations.
It is a great activity for a fun and different type of date night or group social event. One reason axe throwing has become so popular is because of the physicality of it. According to “Men’s Health,” axe-throwing builds up lats, shoulder muscle and core. “Self” magazine said in an axe-throwing stance the hamstrings and calves are worked-out. “Her” magazine stated there are two main reasons everyone should try axe throwing, first to learn something new and secondly to relieve stress.
Before a guest throws their first axe, they are shown the process of handling the axe safely and how to play the game. Lanes are set up for participants to engage in throwing axes at a bullseye target. It is a good idea to not wear a tightly fitted shirt or dress that could constrain your full range of motion.
The Martins said they are overwhelmed by all the support the community has shown and are appreciative.
They are already outgrowing the downstairs at their facility and are expanding the upstairs for private gatherings and parties. Currently, the business has ten targets and they are hoping to add four to six more upstairs.
Participants must be at least 10 years age.
“We had one guest who was 78 years young and had the time of his life,” said Haley.
Follow Green Axes on Facebook for hours of operation, specials and updates.
To make a reservation call 256-997-6912.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.