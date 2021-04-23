Boy’s boutique in Rainsville helps customers make memories

Virginia Brendle is the owner of “Wild Blue,” located in Rainsville. The boy’s clothing store opened November 10, 2020. Many locals will remember Brendle from her time spent working in the DeKalb County Revenue Commissioners office from 2005-2012.
Brendle said the reason she decided to open her own business was to give her more time and also to give local residents a place to purchase boutique boys garments in her area. ”It was a dream of mine to be a business owner and this type of business has been so enjoyable,” said Brendle. “My husband, Thomas and son, Titan have been supportive of my dream.”
The shop offers more than just everyday clothing, it also offers swimwear, Harding Lane caps, undergarments, socks, and shoes. Baby items include clothing, diaper bags, teething rings, baby no-scratch mittens, and pacifiers. The store carries a broad range of sizes from preemie to boys XL. Also offered are a limited selection of matching father/son.
Customers will find quality brands such as; Mayoral, Me & Henry, Under Armour, Wes and Willy, Musli, and Magnetic Me. Magnetic Me is a line of baby garments that use magnets instead of snaps or zippers.
Baby shower registry, layaway, and online shopping are all obtainable. The bags that are used for purchased merchandise can be filled with tissue paper at the store making them ready for a baby shower. Customers have the option of having their purchases delivered to their home or to the store for pickup. For those who need curbside service, this option is available.
“One of the most enjoyable aspects of owning this type of business is knowing that the outfits they purchase from me will be part of family photo sessions and other happy moments that create memories,” said Brendle.
The Brendle family want to thank all of the families that have supported the business, especially during this time of pandemic.
Business hours are: Wednesday – Friday 10:00 – 5:00 and Saturday 10:00 – 2:00. Located at 509 McCurdy Ave. N. Rainsville (across the street from Rainsville Funeral Home). Phone 256-638-3428. Follow on Facebook and Instagram or visit the website https://wildblueboys.square.site
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
