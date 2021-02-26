It doesn’t matter if you spell it barbeque, barbecue, bar-b-q, or BBQ it all remains a traditional food and the south is well-known for their various styles.
Sand Mountain Bootleggers, owned by Frank Haynes, just opened in Henagar and he says he is “bringing the Lone Star to Dixie.” The new restaurant is located at 18014 Alabama Highway 75, near the Henagar Police Station. The new eatery is family owned and operated.
Haynes’ family is originally from the area and after spending some time away they returned to their roots. Haynes has enjoyed cooking since he was 15 years of age and entered the food industry about the time he could drive. He spent time in the military as a nuclear chemist and still strongly supports the veterans through Wounded Warrior.
While some say “the secret is in the sauce,” that is only part of what makes Texas barbecue standout from other styles. “The barbecue sauce is not added to the meat until it is finished smoking, the meat is only salted and peppered before it is smoked, the sauce is added afterwards,” said Haynes. “Texas sauce is sweet and bold.”
Haynes makes all of his own barbecue sauces and rubs. The sauce is not vinegar based.
Side dishes include baked beans and potato salad all family recipes and made from scratch. The coleslaw is Texas style and has a bit of a “kick” in comparison with other local coleslaws.
Brisket is not found at all barbecue restaurants, especially smaller establishments, but Haynes makes sure it is part of his menu. Additionally, the restaurant features homemade soups from fourth-generation recipes. Soups include; Three Bean Soup, Chicken & Dumpling soup, and vegetable. Sourdough bread and several desserts are also part of the offerings.
“One thing I’ve instituted at my restaurant is “share-a-meal,” said Haynes. “Customers may purchase a meal ticket in addition to purchasing their own meal. Whenever anyone needs a meal they can simply take a meal ticket that has been pre-purchased by another customer and enjoy a sandwich, drink and side.”
This offers those who would otherwise skip a meal, due to finances, the opportunity to not go hungry.
At this time the restaurant is only utilizing some of its space for indoor seating. Current seating accommodates approximately 30 customers. Hours are; Tuesday – Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Call 256-657-1002. (Ask about catering). Sand Mountain Bootleggers can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.