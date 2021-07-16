Fort Payne boutique moves around the corner

Cotton State Boutique, LLC has moved. The store originally opened this time last year and is now located at 103 Gault Ave. North in downtown Fort Payne (between The Spot Coffee Shop and The Valley Nutrition). The business offers women’s and children’s boutique clothing plus accessories and gifts.
Courtney Wilson is the proprietor and she stated that the building, at the new location, has been updated which includes new flooring. Additional new features are two dressing rooms and a bathroom with infant changing table. “Customers have commented on how nice everything looks, and how they appreciate the attention to detail that has been given,” said Wilson.
The space is double the square footage as the former location on first street. The added dimensions have allowed Wilson to add new merchandise. One new product is Myra Bags. The ladies’ handbags are made of up-cycled premium and 100 percent genuine quality leather with a soft, natural, look and feel. Another product she offers is Swig cups and tumblers, which are advertised to maintain the temperature of a beverage.
Ladies apparel ranges from sizes Small thru 3XL. Children’s clothing starts at preemie to XL in boys and 8/9 in girls. Parents will be pleased to find Southern Lure, Under Armour, Magnolia Baby, Mud Pie, Banana Split, FootMates, and Three Sisters. Wilson is starting to design her own brand of children’s clothing for boys and girls. The clothing line will feature pajamas, short sets, and dresses.
Husbands who wait while their wife shops will be thrilled to see a seating area with couch and television. Customers will also enjoy looking at the dedicated wall of photos of “cuties” who are showing off their Cotton State outfits. “I love being able to help moms find the perfect outfit, especially for special occasions,” said Wilson.
Customers will also find infant items such as swaddles, pacifiers, baby gowns, bibs, rattles, and blankets. Little girl accessories include hair bows, sunglasses, and bubble gum necklaces. Little boy’s hats and matching parent/child clothing will give keepsake photos a special touch. Trendy accessories for ladies encompasses jewelry. “I put all purchases in a nice bag with pretty tissue paper,” said Wilson.
Wilson is a graduate of Fort Payne High School and Northeast Alabama Community College. She wants the public to know she appreciates their supporting downtown businesses. Online shopping is available through cottonstateboutique.square.site
Hours are Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Follow on Facebook and Instagram. Phone 256-979-1473
