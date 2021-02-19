New business coming to Fyffe

Sarah Chamlee has been working in the medical field for 13 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Currently, she works as a home health nurse, but is planning to open her own business in the spring. The new business, Americare Plus LLC, will be located at 1105 Main Street in Fyffe.
The business will blend medical supplies and wholistic care remedies.
“I feel our community needs a health and wellness store,” said Chamlee. “The business will offer durable medical equipment not only to the insured, but will also offer reasonable private pay options to those who are uninsured.”
Durable medical equipment includes equipment that promotes mobility and stability. Walkers, knee-scooters, wheelchairs both manual and battery operated, and crutches are among the offerings to be purchased or rented. “A lot of people in their lifetime experience a fall or injury that inhibits walking,” said Chamlee.
“Sure, you can order crutches online at fairly reasonable rates, but who wants to wait two days to walk.”
Bariatric wheelchairs will be available. Bariatric refers to wheelchairs that are both wider and heavier than traditional wheelchairs to accommodate more weight. The weight limit for a standard wheelchair ranges from 250 to 300 pounds, some heavy-duty wheelchairs can carry as much as 700 pounds.
Additionally, some medical products that are not considered durable will be available. For example, products for incontinence may be shipped directly to any address whether it is a private home or a nursing facility. The opportunity to fill out a privacy-form to allow Americare Plus, LLC to communicate directly with the nursing facility to fill the order of needed items for the patient will give families one less worry.
A section of the store will showcase herbs, vitamins, and essential oils. Cookbooks to help diabetics and healthy eating for the heart, natural soaps, local honey and more will be in the wholistic care category of the store. “I will sell a diabetic portion plate that actually shows diabetics the amount of protein, starch, and vegetable they should apportion themselves,” said Chamlee. “It has pictures to make the process easy to understand.”
Chamlee’s plan is to create a store that has an atmosphere different from most medical supply stores. She is giving her store a more welcoming appearance with vintage furnishings.
Future plans are to include a license for oxygen and some wellness classes such as essential oil classes. A website is currently in the works where customers can order larger items, that are not in-store.
Chamlee is a wife and mother of three and serves on the Board of Directors for Court Appointed Special Advocates (C.A.S.A.) of North Sand Mountain.
Americare Plus will serve both DeKalb and Jackson Counties. For more information phone 256-659-8112.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
