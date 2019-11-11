Thanksgiving is just around the corner. It’s time to think about turkey, dressing, pumpkin pie, and cranberries. This tart little berry is as much a part of the holidays as the turkey itself.
There are small cranberries and large ones. The smaller cranberries are mainly found in Europe. It’s botanical name “vaccinium oxycocos,” comes from the Latin word “vacca” which means cow because cows are very fond of them.
In North America, we find the large berry variety whose botanical name is “vaccinium maro-carpon” which comes from the Latin word “macro” which means large with oval leaves.
“Cranberry” is an English word that is a shortened version of “craneberry.” This name came from the flowers of the berry plant, which dip down and resemble the head of a crane. Cranberries grow in bogs where the cranes live. They, too, are fond of cranberries – how convenient; the birds get to make their homes where they eat.
“Bounceberries” is another name by which cranberries are known. That’s because they will actually bounce when they are dropped, but only the good, fresh berries will bounce. Since bears love these berries, like cows and cranes, cranberries are sometimes referred to as bearberries.
Animals weren’t the only eaters of cranberries, the Pilgrims enjoyed them too. They learned about them from the Native Americans. They not only ate them, they discovered that cranberries contained a natural preservative (benzoic acid). They often mixed them into their dried meat mixture called pemmican to make it last longer.
Cranberries not grown to be packaged and sold raw, mostly end up in cranberry sauce. General Ulysses S. Grant brought cranberry sauce into prominence when he ordered it served to the troops during the siege of Petersburg in 1864.
Cranberry sauce was commercially canned and sold in 1912 by the Cape Cod Cranberry Company. The product was marketed as “Ocean Spray Cape Cod Cranberry Sauce.” Growers merged with the Cape cod company to form the now well known corporation known as Ocean Spray. Thanks to Ocean Spray, today we can enjoy fresh or raw cranberries or the canned varieties or whole or jellied cranberry sauce which we can use in one, or more, of these recipes for Thanksgiving.
Cranberry Orange Relish
1 (12 oz.) pkg. raw cranberries
1 large red apple
1 large orange
peel of 1/2 orange
1 1/2 cups sugar
Remove core from apple but do not peel. Cut in quarters.
Peel half of the orange and discard that peeling. Cut orange in quarters and remove seeds.
Grind all fruits and add sugar. Stir and refrigerate. Let stand overnight. Next morning, taste and add more sugar, if needed. Will keep in refrigerator approximately one month.
Cranberry Congealed Salad
1 small box cranberry Jello
1 small box cherry Jello
1 small box raspberry Jello
2 1/2 cups liquid (juices and water)
1 can whole berry cranberry sauce
1 can large purple plums, chopped
1 large can crushed pineapple
1 cup chopped pecans
Topping (optional)
Drain plums and pineapple and ass enough water to these liquids to make 2 1/2 cups. Bring to a boil; add Jell-O and stir to dissolve.
Add cranberry sauce and stir until dissolved. Stir in plums (seeds removed) and pineapple. Pour into a 9x13-inch dish and sprinkle nuts on top. Nuts can be stirred in with pineapple, if desired. Refrigerate until congealed.
Topping:
1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 cup Cool Whip
1/3 sugar
Combine all ingredients and stir until smooth. Cut salad in squares and top with topping.
Aunt Aubyn’s Frozen Cranberry Salad
1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened to room temperature
1 can whole berry cranberry sauce
1 large can crushed pineapple, drained
1/4 cup sugar
2 tbsp. Mayonnaise
1/2 cup chopped nuts (optional)
1 cup whipping cream, whipped
Combine all ingredients except whipped cream, folding in at the last. Spoon into a salad ring and freeze. Unmold and serve immediately.
NOTE: Salad can be frozen in individual molds.
Grandmother’s
Cranberry Bread
2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1 egg, beaten
1 tsp. grated orange peel
3/4 cup orange juice
1 1/2 cups light raisins
1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries chopped or 1 1/2 cups craisins, chopped
Sift flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda into a large bowl. Cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Add egg, orange peel, and orange juice all at once; stir just until mixture is evenly moist. Fold in raisins and cranberries.
Spoon into a greased 9x5x3-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 10 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from pan; cool on wire rack.
— Judy O’Daniel’s “Country Gourmet” column appears in weekday and weekend editions of the Times-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.