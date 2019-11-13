Sally Lunns have been around a long, long time. Today they are defined as large buns or teacakes made with yeast dough, which includes cream, eggs and spice. It’s one of those recipes that are so old it can be called a “receipt,” the name given to cookery instructions up until several generations ago.
And, yes, Sally Lunn was a lady, or so some say. The story of Sally Lunn is as varied as the ways to bake one. Some say she was the daughter of a pastry cook in Bath, England. Others say she was a French refugee who came to Bath and baked breads. Then there are those who say that no French lady would be named Lunn or called Sally.
There is the French version of this story. Some say Sally Lunn came from the French word “Sol et Lune” which means sun and moon and was called out as a young Frenchwoman who sold muffins on the streets of Bath, England.
The English have, for centuries, felt they knew who Sally Lunn was and visitors to Bath, England, can see where she lived, see her kitchen and see how she made those tea breads. They can even have afternoon tea in the restaurant over the ancient kitchen in medieval Bath.
It may be that the legend of Sally Lunn endured because this house is both a museum and restaurant. It is one of the few remaining buildings from that era in Bath preceding the period so familiar to fans of Jane Austen novels.
Now, there are as many methods for baking a Sally Lunn, as there are stories of who she was. Because the recipe has changed over the years, many of today’s Sally Lunn recipes produce dough too soft for shaping by hand. It doesn’t matter whether we call it a bun, a bread or a cake, an English bread or a French cake, one thing for sure is that all the recipes are good and worth the effort. Hot or cold, for breakfast or dinner, you’ll enjoy having Sally Lunn at your table.
Sally Lunn (from historic Gadsby’s Tavern,
Alexandria, Virginia)
3 1/4 cups flour
1/4 oz. active dry yeast
1/2 cup shortening, melted
3/4 cup milk
1/2 tsp. salt
1 egg
4 tbsp. warm water
Grease a cookie sheet. Heat the milk and shortening to the temperature of a warm baby bottle. Mix flour, salt and sugar in a separate bowl. Add water to the yeast in a separate bowl. Mix the egg in yet another bowl. Add the warm milk and melted shortening to the bowl of four, salt and sugar. Add the egg and yeast and water.
Beat the entire mixture until it comes off the side of the bowl, which should be clean. Cover, let rise in a warm (non-air conditioned) place until double in size, about 1 1/2 hours. Knead the bread down in size and shape into a round loaf. Place on the cookie sheet and let rise again to 12 again as big, about 45 minutes.
Bake bread at 300 degrees F for approximately 45 minutes. After 30 minutes, baste top of the bread with butter, and also again after it has finished baking.
Quick Sally Lunn
(from a Reedville,
Virginia Cookbook)
1 egg, well beaten
2 cups flour
1 cup sweet milk
3 tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. salt
2 tsp. baking powder
Butter size of an egg (a little more than 1/4 cup), melted
Beat egg, add milk. Sift flour to which has been added other ingredients. Add melted butter. Pour in a well greased cake pan and bake in hot oven (425 degrees F) until golden brown.
Sally Lunn
1 package active dry yeast
1/4 cup warm water (105 to 115 degrees)
3/4 cup milk
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup shortening
1/2 tsp. salt
1 large egg
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
Combine yeast and warm water in a 1-cup measuring cup; let stand 5 minutes.
Combine milk and next 3 ingredients in a saucepan; heat, stirring until shortening melts. Cool to 105-115 degrees.
