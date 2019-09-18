Monkey Bread is a pull-apart bread often served at holidays for breakfast or with the main meal. Over the years creative cooks have taken the original recipe and created many new versions and even made it easier to prepare.
This versatile delight is descended from traditional yeast rolls with centuries of history. Food historians tell us the first people to make sweet, buttery rolls with cinnamon were ancient Middle eastern cooks. Their recipes and spices traveled to Europe in the Middle Ages with crusaders, traders, explorers and travelers.
These ancient recipes varied according to culture and cuisine, but the concepts remained stable. German kuchen, French galette, Pennsylvania Dutch sticky buns and the more recent monkey bread all descended from these old recipes.
The earliest mention of “Monkey Bread” is found in the New York Times in 1976 even though the practice of combining little balls of dough in one pan to bake was popular in the mid-19th century. Thanks to Nancy Reagan, who served this bread in the White House, monkey bread by that name became very popular in the 1980’s.
Food historians offer several theories about how monkey bread got its name, One tells us that a “bubble loaf” began showing up in women’s magazines and community cookbooks in the 1950’s. The bubble loaf was of two types – a savory and a sweet. They both were made by pinching off dough and dipping the balls in melted butter, but in the sweet version, balls were also dipped in a sugar and spice mixture, caramel, or a brown sugar glaze. Both were called monkey bread and the sweet later became sticky buns.
Some say the name came from the Monkey puzzle tree because it resembled the trees fruit. It’s prickly branches make it hard to climb but monkeys seem to manage it.
There is also a fruit called monkey bread which comes from the baobab tree of Africa, but there is no evidence of any connection between it and baked bread. Historians say the name probably comes from the appearance of the baked bread itself because it resembles a bunch of monkeys jumbled together.
Another report says monkeys are known for picking and pulling at everything including each other, so it makes sense that an audience–participation loaf should be called monkey bread. The idea that you pick it apart is supposed to give you as much fun as a barrel of monkeys.
One magazine reader wrote in that the name had to be derived from the amount of monkeying around needed to prepare the balls of dough. While another wrote that the name had to come from the notion of pulling apart the sections and playing with your food in monkey-like fashion.
Thus, the origin of the name “Monkey Bread” is anyone’s guess. It has entered our American homes and become a treat to many. Whether a golden ring of buttery puffed dough, a more modern variation with prepackaged rolls or biscuits, a sweet, sticky coffeecake or a cheesy, herbed biscuit concoction, this delicious recipe has made a comeback. I’m sure you will enjoy the new and the old.
Nancy Reagan’s Monkey Bread
Ingredients:
1 pkg. dry yeast
1/2 cup milk
2 eggs
3 Tbsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. salt
3 1/2 cups plain flour
1 cup milk
6 oz. butter
1/2 lb. melted butter
1 beaten egg
Directions:
Dissolve yeast in half-cup of milk. Add eggs and beat, then mix in sugar, salt, flour and one cup of milk. Blend thoroughly. Cut in 6 oz. butter, knead well and let rise to double in size. Punch down and knead again. Let rise again for 40 minutes.
Roll dough onto floured board, shape into a log and cut into 28 pieces. Shape each piece of dough in a ball and roll in melted butter. Butter and flour two 9-inch regular molds. Place seven balls of dough in each mold; place remaining balls of dough on top – seven more in each mold. Let rise again. Brush tops with one beaten egg and bake for 15 minutes at 375 degrees.
John Story’s Monkey Bread
Ingredients:
Scald 3/4 cup milk … let cool
To milk add:
2 pkgs. yeast (dissolved in 1/4 cup warm [110] water
1/2 cup cooking oil
1/3 cup sugar
2 tsp. salt
3 eggs, well beaten
4 1/2 cups plain flour
Directions:
Mix ingredients well. Cover and let rise in warm place (82 degrees) until approximately doubled in size. When risen, roll out and cut into biscuits. Melt one stick margarine or butter and cool. Dip biscuits in margarine and stand in bundt pan. Use scrap dough to fill in gaps between biscuits. Let rise in bundt pan until about doubled in size.
Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes. If top gets too brown, cover with foil for last 15 minutes.
(A glass may be used rather than a biscuit cutter to cut out biscuits.)
Quick Monkey Bread
Ingredients:
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup sugar
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
3 (10-oz.) cans refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted
Directions:
Sprinkle pecans evenly in the bottom of a well-greased 10-inch Bundt pan. Set aside.
Combine sugar and cinnamon. Cut biscuits into quarters; roll each piece in sugar mixture and layer in pan.
Combine brown sugar and butter; pour over dough. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. Cool bread 10 minutes in pan; invert onto serving platter. Yield: one 10-inch coffee cake.
Bacon Monkey Bread
Ingredients:
11 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 small onion, chopped
3 (10-oz.) cans refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted
Directions:
Combine first 3 ingredients; set aside. Cut biscuits into fourths; dip each piece in butter, and layer one-third in a lightly greased Bundt pan. Sprinkle half of bacon mixture over biscuits; repeat procedure, ending with biscuits.
Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until golden. Cool 10 minutes in pan; invert onto a serving platter, and serve immediately. Yield: one 10-inch ring.
Cheese-Filled Monkey Bread
Ingredients:
1 (16-oz.) loaf frozen bread dough, thawed
4 oz. Cheddar cheese, cut into 32 (1/2-inch) cubes
2 tbsp. Butter or margarine, melted
Directions:
Cut bread dough into 32 equal pieces. Place 1 cheese cube in center of each dough piece, shaping dough into a ball around cheese. Pinch dough to seal. Sip balls in butter.
Layer dough alls, seam side up, in a greased Bundt pan. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85 degrees), free from drafts, 30 to 40 minutes or until doubled in bulk. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Invert onto a platter, and serve warm, Yield: one 10-inch ring.
To reheat: Wrap bread in aluminum foil, and bake at 300 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
— Judy O’Daniel’s “Country Gourmet” column appear in the Times-Journal.
