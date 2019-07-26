Regardless of where you live in this country, biscuits hot from the oven and generously spread with butter are always a treat. It used to be that the best biscuits could only be found at home, and they were made with buttermilk or sweet milk.
Now, you can find frozen biscuits in various sizes, and many people prefer them to the canned ones that have been around for so long. I think most people have gone to frozen or canned rather than homemade.
Because most people like biscuits, many restaurants and fast-food establishments have developed a specialty biscuit to attract or treat customers. We find cheese, beer, sweet potato and taco biscuits, just to name a few.
You can make all of these biscuits at home. There are each recipes for quick biscuits that can be made without any kneading, rolling and cutting. The best part is you don’t even have to get your hands messy. Give some of these a try; I know you will enjoy them.
Skillet Biscuits
1 stick butter
2 cups self-rising flour
1 cup buttermilk
Melt butter in an iron skillet in a 400-degree oven. Stir together flour and buttermilk. Dump dough into melted butter in the skillet and spread out to edge of skillet, spooning some of the melted butter over the dough to make it easy to spread out. Use a glass or a biscuit cutter to make circles around the edge of the skillet and two or three circles in the center, but do not cut all the way through to the bottom of the skillet. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden brown. They are the best biscuits you have ever tasted, and you don’t have to get your hands dirty or flour all over the counter. They are crispy on the outside and light inside.
Beer Biscuits
2 cups packaged biscuit mix
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
½ cup beer
Thoroughly stir together biscuit mix and cheese. Make a well in the center of the mixture and add beer all at once. Stir just until dough clings together. Knead gently on lightly floured surface (five strokes). Roll and pat dough into a rectangle 3 ½ inches wide and ½-inch thick. Cut into triangles. Place on ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 450 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Makes 10 biscuits.
Taco Biscuits
¼ cup taco sauce
¼ cup milk
½ teaspoon instant minced onion
2 cups biscuit mix
melted butter
2 tablespoons Parmesan, cheddar or Mexican-blend cheese
