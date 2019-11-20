Cookies in some form or another have been around since Roman times. The origin of bar cookies has less history.
In this country the first printed recipe was one for brownies. It appeared in the 1896 edition of the Fannie Farmer Boston Cooking-School Cook Book. It was a molasses flavored brownie.
It wasn’t until 1905 that the first recipe for a chocolate brownie appeared in print. It too, was found in the new edition of Fannie Farmer’s cookbook.
Today, there are numerous recipes for brownies and other bar cookies. (Brownies are considered bar cookies.) They are served for all occasions, appetizers to desserts. The following recipes are some of my favorites and I think you will like them too.
Pecan Pie bars
2-cups all-purpose flour
1/2-cup sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
3/4-cup butter
1-cup brown sugar
1-cup light corn syrup
1/2-cup butter
4 eggs, beaten
2 1/2-cups finely chopped pecans
1 tsp. vanilla
Combine flour, sugar, and salt in a barge bowl. Cut in 3/4-cup butter with a pastry blender until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Press mixture into a greased 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
Combine brown sugar, corn syrup, and 1/2-cup butter in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring gently. Remove from heat. Stir 1/4 of the hot mixture into beaten eggs, beating as you add hot mixture. Now add this egg mixture to hot syrup, stirring as you combine the two. Stir in vanilla and pecans. Pour filling over crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until set. Cool and cut into bars.
Cinnamon Squares
1/2-cup butter
1/2-cup margarine
1-cup sugar
1 egg, separated
2-cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 1/2 tbsp cinnamon
1 tsp salt
1 1/2-cups nuts, chopped
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour a 16x11x1-inch pan. Cream butter, margarine and sugar. Add egg yolk and sifted dry ingredients. Press batter into prepared pan.
Beat egg white until foamy and spread sparingly over batter (not all the egg white will be used). Press nuts on top. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minute. Cut into squares.
Seven Layer Bars
1 stick margarine, melted
1 1/2-cups graham cracker crumbs
1 (3.5 oz.) can flaked coconut
1 bag chocolate chips
`1 bag butterscotch chips
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1-cup chopped pecans
Combine melted margarine and graham cracker crumbs and lightly press into a 9x13-inch glass dish that has been sprayed with vegetable spray. Sprinkle layer of coconut over crumbs then layers of chips. Pour sweetened condensed milk evenly over the top. Sprinkle nuts evenly over the milk layer. Bake at 350 for 25 minutes. Cool before cutting.
Blonde Brownies with Maple Cream
3/4-cup butter, softened
2-cups packed brown sugar
4 eggs
2 tsp. vanilla extract
2-cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1 1/2-cups chopped pecans
Maple Cream Sauce (recipe follows)
Vanilla Ice Cream (opt.)
Additional chopped pecans
In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture. Stir in pecans.
Spread into a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool over a wire rack. Frost with Maple Cream Sauce or cut brownies in squares, top with ice cream, sauce and pecans.
Maple Cream Sauce
1-cup maple syrup
2 tbsp. butter
1/4-cup evaporated milk
Combine syrup and butter in a saucepan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in milk. Cut brownies into squares or bars. To serve as a dessert, place a brownie square on a desert plate, top with a scoop of ice cream. Spoon sauce over ice cream and sprinkle with pecans.
Orange Nut Bars
3 eggs
1 can (6 oz.) frozen orange juice concentrate
1-cup sugar
2-cups graham cracker crumbs
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1-cup chopped nuts
1 pkg. (8 oz.) pitted dates, chopped
1 tsp. vanilla
Orange Icing (recipe follows)
Grease and flour a 9-inch-square pan. Beat eggs until light and fluffy. Beat in orange juice concentrate. Stir in remaining ingredients and mix well. Spoon into prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Remove from oven and cool in pan on rack. Frost with Orange Icing. Cut into bars.
Orange Icing
1 1/4-cups confectioner’s sugar
2 1/2 tbsp. orange juice
Beat until smooth and spread.
— Judy O’Daniel’s “Country Gourmet” column appears in the Times-Journal. This column originally ran Oct. 17, 20012.
