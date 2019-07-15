Today

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low near 70F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.