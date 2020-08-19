Blankets are not one-size-fits-all as the saying goes. There is one type of blanket that wears a disguise, this blanket is different from the rest. It is the weighted blanket.
A 2015 study in the Journal of Sleep Medicine and Disorders analyzed 31 adults with chronic insomnia. They were asked to sleep for one week with their usual bedding, then for two weeks with a weighted blanket and then the fourth week back to their usual bedding. The study revealed they liked the weighted blanket and felt they slept better with it and woke up feeling refreshed.
There are several theories about why and how weighted blankets help achieve better sleep. A sense of calm is necessary to drift off to sleep. A weighted blanket produces a light touch sensation whenever a person moves under the blanket, similar to a caress. The sensation may stimulate the release of hormones, such as serotonin that soothe the nervous system, reducing anxiety, which makes the blanket an effective non-drug approach to improved sleep quality.
The heavy therapy blanket creates a sense of being swaddled. The physical connection provides warmth and security, which could help the body to relax. The pressure of a weighted blanket is similar to a hug. Research has shown a hug releases the hormone oxytocin in the body which creates a feeling of relaxation due to slowing the heart and reducing blood pressure prompting a better nights sleep.
Weighted blankets come in various weights. The general rule is to choose one that is 10 percent of your bodyweight. Most adults use one that is between 10 and 25 pounds of weight. This range of weight should not be used on children or those who are frail due to an advanced age. Those who are elderly and frail should commonly use a weighted blanket that is two to three pounds lighter than the general rule.
There are suffocation concerns for children age three and under and most websites inform parents not to use a weighted blanket on this age group unless the blanket is a special design made for just for infants.
The position that is preferred while sleeping plays a role as well in choosing the appropriate weight for the blanket. Those who sleep on their stomach or back can handle the 10 percent of body weight blanket while side-sleepers may find a slightly lighter weight is more preferable.
Some people have found the weighted blanket too hot, while others don’t notice any difference. It takes 21 days to form a habit and it is suggested by online merchants to try the weighted blanket at least for this duration of time.
While weighted blankets are washable it may be preferable to use a commercial washer for those weighing over 10 pounds.
The Internet has a long list of ailments that weighted blankets are suppose to help improve, it is worth the examination and research to find a remedy that will improve one’s sleep.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
