SURGE Staffing is a recipient of the Best of DeKalb award, a contest held by the Times-Journal. They are also recognized in their industry as a leader. Companies, both nationally and locally, rely on SURGE Staffing to recruit employees for their businesses. The national network of branches has connected more than 100,000 employees with thousands of customers.
The objective of SURGE Staffing is to offer companies the people best suited for the positions they need to fill. Misty Stuckey, Fort Payne district manager of SURGE Staffing, said, “Our aim is to put people to work; to match the potential employee’s skill set with the right employer.”
The company began in Columbus, Ohio as a national franchise in 1968. The firm specializes in temporary staffing with the possibility of continuing work when the fit is right for both employer and employee.
“One thing that sets us apart from other staffing agencies is we offer benefits,” Stuckey said. “We also do not take any of the pay from the employee’s check who is hired by our clients.”
Potential employee’s simply fill out an application either at the office or online. Help is offered to create a professional resume. For a person seeking employment, it is a one-stop experience. The prospective employee fills out one application and their skill set is matched to all of the companies in the area needing those skills.
“In many cases, corporations do not take applications from people who visit their facility,” Stuckey said. “The only way for someone seeking work to get their foot in the door is through a staffing agency. Company’s see the benefit of allowing us to find them employees. We do all the ‘leg work,’ as it were, for them.”
The trial period of temporary employment allows both the worker and the business a chance to see if they are a good fit for each other.
“Some people actually enjoy and earn a living at just doing temporary positions at various companies,” Stuckey said. “They don’t get bored with one job. Others desire to have a permanent position, and by taking the temporary one, they place themselves in line for that position.”
The Fort Payne office is located at 701A Gault Ave. N. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 256-600-0032 for more information.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
