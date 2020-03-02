It is not uncommon to see a home with different styles combined into one. This frequently happens when a home from one era moves into another time period and is remodeled. The home retains features of the previous period while adding styles from the current one.
Even when a home retains its original style, owners may not be fully aware of the classification the home falls into. Here are some basic tips to identify the style of the most popular homes.
A Cape Cod often showcases dormer windows. The home is typically one story with split-level living. This style of home features a steep roof line, wood siding, multi-pane windows, and hardwood floors. They gained popularity in the 1930s.
Country French homes are often one story with many narrow windows and paired shutters, stucco walls and hipped or side gabled steeply pitched roofs.
The Colonial style home is still popular although it dates back to 1876. These homes have two to three stories with the bedrooms on the second floor.
Victorian homes often featured a steeplypitched roof, a dominant front-facing gable, patterned shingles, cutaway bay windows, and an asymmetrical façade with a partial or full-width front porch.
Tudor style homes have a steeply pitched roof, prominent cross gables, decorative half – timbering, and tall, narrow windows with small window panes. The Tudors of today are modern reinventions that are loosely based on a variety of late Medieval English prototypes.
The craftsman bungalow is making a come back from the early 1900s. One distinguishing feature is the large amount of interior woodwork, such as built-in shelving and seating.
These homes host low-pitched roofs with wide eve overhangs, exposed roof rafters, decorative beams under gables, and porches framed by tapered square columns.
Mediterranean-styled homes often features a low-pitched red tile roof, arches, and a stucco exterior. The typical U-shape Mediterranean floor plan is oriented around a central courtyard making the garden an extension of the living space.
The ever so popular traditional ranch home hosts an attached garage and a simple floor plan. This style dates back to the early 1930s and is still being built today. It was the most popular style in suburban America in the 50s and 60s. Although they may appear a bit cookie – cutter on the outside, that is a disguise. Because of their simplicity, ranch style homes are easy to upgrade with additions allowing the home to evolve with a more modern look.
The term contemporary has come to describe a wide range of homes built in recent decades that concentrate on simple forms and geometric lines. Contemporary homes feature lots of glass, open floor plans, and creative designs. The exterior of the homes often feature a dynamic mix of contrasting materials with low-pitched roofs.
Marla Ballard's Master of Disguise
