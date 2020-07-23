Next Generation Health - for all generations

NextGen Health and Nutrition (NGN) offers consumers products to supplement their dietary needs. Busy lifestyles often have families going through a drive-thru, popping a processed meal into a microwave or cooking healthy food in a manner that depletes the vital nutrients.
Daniel Duncan, owner of NGN, opened his business in 2019. “I find that many people who come in the store are already taking some kind of supplement, but have no idea why they are taking it,” said Duncan. “They commonly take it because they know someone else who takes it. They really need to figure out if their body needs it. They also need to do research to make sure the supplement is a good quality product.”
The brands offered at NGN focus on transparency concerning their testing and label information. “I think companies that use both in-house and third party labs to test their products are the best products to trust,” said Duncan.
Duncan recommends everyone compare labels of all supplements. He is quick to tell customers that he does not have a medical degree, but is well versed on what the products in his store are purported to achieve.
NGN won “Best of DeKalb,” partly because the focus is on supplying health foods that are both nutritional and tasty. Various flavors of peanut butter and other common snack foods have customers returning again and again. “Health food shouldn’t be boring,” said Duncan.
With the current health crisis Duncan wants customers to know they can visit on Facebook and Instagram and then call the store and have products mailed directly to them. Curbside service is also available and for those who enter the store current health mandates are recognized and required.
NGN also offers a loyalty program with free membership to accrue points for free products. The companies that NGN affiliates with offer brick and mortar exclusives allowing patrons to purchase products at less cost than online purchases.
Duncan believes in giving back to the community and supports local youth sporting events and appreciates the loyal support of his customers since he opened.
NextGen Health and Nutrition is located at 208 Gault Ave. N. in Fort Payne. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Phone number is 256-364-2028.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
