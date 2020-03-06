Since the November 2, 2019 edition, The Times-Journal has introduced its readers to the men and women who serve the DeKalb County School System as School Resource Officers (SROs).
These DeKalb County sheriff deputies offer more than just protection to the students and staff, as has been shown from the numerous articles. Attention was brought to their educating fifth graders under the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program and the Criminal Justice class taught at the various high schools throughout the county. This class gives insight into the diverse types of work law enforcement offers.
Acknowledgment was given each week to those on the front-lines of the program. Recognition should also be given to those who are behind the scenes.
Dr. Jason Barnett, DeKalb County School Superintendent said, “We are proud of our SRO program here in DeKalb County. They have proven to be much more than just protectors. They are advisors, counselors, and mentors to our children.”
Barnett said the fifth graders are looking forward to the D.A.R.E. graduation day in May. At the graduation program all 700 fifth graders receive a Certificate of Achievement and a D.A.R.E. T-shirt. Winners of an essay and poster competition receive a bicycle. Anyone who would like to denote funds to promote more awareness about Drug Abuse Resistance may contact the DeKalb County Board of Education in Rainsville at 256-638-6921.
DeKalb County Sherriff, Nick Welden said, “It is the joint effort between the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Board of Education that makes all of this possible. I am proud of our SRO program, I only see it going forward and becoming more effective in the future. To change the future you must have the care needed to educate the children who are our future. This is what our SRO program is doing.”
Tony Bartley oversees the SRO program. Sherriff Welden said, “Tony is extremely passionate about the SRO program and that is the kind of drive needed to reach our youth to help make a better future for them, by educating them during this time of their life.”
Kim Maness, who serves as the Instructional Supervisor and D.A.R.E. Graduation Coordinator said, “Each student receives an educational book entitled ‘Keeping it Real,’ it is the SROs who help acquire funds that helps to keep the D.A.R.E. program going. Some years back funding from the State of Alabama for anti-drug education came to a halt. When Bartley found out he told the then coordinator, ‘We can’t disappoint these kids, we will find a way.’”
The SROs have found a way by sponsoring fund raisers in the form of fishing tournaments, 5K and motorcycle runs. Businesses and government agencies across the county have stepped up to help support and keep the D.A.R.E. program alive.
Another behind the scenes individual is Jonathan Phillips who is the Director of Rainsville Technology Center and provides the curriculum through the State of Alabama for the SROs to teach the Criminal Justice class. Phillips said, “It is always great when we in education can partner with business, industry, and local government to create career opportunities for our students. It has been an honor to work with the SRO program, Sheriff Welden, Chief Deputy Brad Gregg, SRO Officers and County commission along with Dr. Barnett and the Board of Education.
– This column, written by Marla Ballard, will appear as a series in the Times-Journal weekend editions to feature DeKalb County School Resource Officers. A series highlighting the SROs in the Fort Payne City School System will follow.
