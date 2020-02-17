A time-keeping piece is one of the most important devices of all civilization. The division of the hour into 60 minutes and the minute into 60 seconds comes from Babylonians who used a sexagesimal system for mathematics. The first reference to AM (ante meridiem or before midday) and PM (post meridiem or after midday) dates back to Roman days.
The Persians were using water clocks as early as 328 BC, a water clock uses a measured amount of flowing water to measure time. It is estimated that the sundial dates back to the Egyptians in 1500 BC. The name clock was borrowed from a Greek term that meant the ringing of a bell.
There is no clear evidence of when the hour glass came into existence, the first documented example dates back to the 8th century, however it was not commonly used until the 14th century.
A mechanical clock that split the 24 hours into two equal sets of 12 hours comes from England 1380. Early clocks were normally in churches and were heavy because they were worked by weights. About 1450 the coiled spring was invented and it made portable clocks possible. According to the Guinness World Record book the first wristwatch was made in 1868.
The idea for the atomic clock came in 1879, the first accurate atomic clock was built in 1955. An atomic clock works with atoms, the frequency comes from the crossing radiation of electrons (they count how many times an atom wiggles back and forth). They are currently considered the most accurate clocks in the world.
With everyone carrying a clock on their person these days, in the way of cell phones, it’s surprising that wall clocks are still on the market. It seems they would have gone in the direction of 8-track tapes and floppy disks, but they appear to wear a disguise. Clocks are still for sale in every place that sells home décor.
Maybe our love of clocks is more about a making a decorating statement in our homes than about relying on them to stick to our schedules. Since this is becoming the case why not take the “time” to search online for unusual and unique wall clocks, they can at least serve as conversation pieces.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal Tuesday editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.