Fort Payne Feed & Garden Supply is in a transition period under new ownership. Joey and Stephanie Gruber purchased the business the first of February and are making some additions to the business to meet local demands.
The Grubers are from the area and both are graduates of Fort Payne High School. Stephanie is a math teacher in the Fort Payne School system and Joey was a firefighter for many years and spent 17 years traveling to teach firefighting across the country. Now with raising a family, he wants to stay close to home and decided this business was an answer to his prayer.
While the vast majority of items that were already part of the business remain the same, new items will be added to the merchandise offered. One new mode of business they offer is selling in bulk for large cattle, landscaping, and farming operations.
The Grubers own a farm on Sand Mountain near High Point called Wild Roots Farms and are utilizing their land to produce products to be sold at the Feed and Seed store. The Grubers will be adding signage to the feed and seed store soon making the official name of the business Fort Payne Feed and Seed.
Some new items now being sold include grass and grain fed beef and landscaping chemicals. Natural repellents are also offered such as snake repellent and owl figurines to deter rabbits from the garden. Classic items include farm fresh eggs and local honey.
“We will still offer the basic seasonal items such as starter vegetable kits and flowers in the spring and Christmas trees in the winter,” said Joey Gruber. “We will have hot cocoa and apple cider and make coming to our business a family affair this winter.”
Seasonal classes will also be part of the program at the store featuring classes on subjects such as gardening and how to achieve a nice lawn.
The Gruber’s want the publics input on items they would like the see the store selling. “I want my customers to know we truly appreciate their business,” said Joey. “The support has been outstanding.”
Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Fridays 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The business can be found on Facebook. Located at 1954 Gault Ave. N. in Fort Payne. Telephone number is 256-845-5946.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.