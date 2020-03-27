SRO Elvis Majano: Being a role model for students

Elvis Majano serves as the School Resource Officer at Fort Payne Middle School. He has been in law enforcement for nearly three years and has worked as an SRO at the school since November. Previously, he worked as an SRO at Williams Avenue Elementary in Fort Payne.
When Majano was transferred from Williams Avenue Elementary over to the Middle School, the staff and students of Williams Avenue gave him a big “send-off.”
“It was very touching to see all of the students lined up down the hallway cheering me on and saying their goodbyes,” said Majano.
Majano said it always seemed to be in his nature to serve others. In high school, he spent time tutoring other students, and later he joined the United States Marine Corps where he served for over six years.
“I always felt the calling to serve my community,” said Majano.
Before living in Fort Payne, Majano lived in Houston, Texas. He is a father of two, and as a parent, he knows how difficult it is for parents to handover their children to others for the majority of the day. He wants parents to know that their children are being taken care of while they are at school.
Majano said, “These are some of the best times in a child’s life, but it can also be some of the toughest time as well. Our children’s lives matter and we are ensuring that they have the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe and educational environment. No student will be left behind regardless of gender, race, age, etc…”
As an SRO, Majano strives to be a positive role model for the students he protects. He spends time talking with them in a non-law enforcement setting. Letting the children come to realize that police officers are there to help them.
The result is a significant achievement in getting students and officers communicating in a constructive way never before possible.
Majano said, “We’re proud to participate in the process of letting teachers teach and letting students learn, and doing our part to maintain an environment that allows that to happen.”
SROs can be seen at sporting events, practice sessions and PTA meetings. They are there for the families and children, trying to make a difference in young people’s lives.
– This column, written by Marla Ballard, will appear as a series in the Times-Journal weekend editions to feature DeKalb County School Resource Officers. A series highlighting the SROs in the Fort Payne City School System will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.