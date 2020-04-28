Powered pergolas popularity proliferates

Over the past decade, the market for outdoor living has exploded with products to make the experience more enjoyable. One of those products has been pergolas.
Pergolas are not a new invention, they have been around since ancient Greece. They add enhancement to a structure or a yard. In the not-so-distant past they could only be enjoyed under the right weather conditions. Today’s pergolas wear a disguise, they come in a powered version. This option allows the home or business owner to create an atmosphere cohesive to the existing environment.
The advantage of a pergola over an awning is that awnings tend to trap heat and do not allow for the same amount of ventilation a pergola offers. Umbrellas offer excellent shade, but are not sturdy on a windy day. Automated louvers can be tilted according to the suns placement for optimal shade or closed tightly to keep rain out.
Adjustable louvers can be operated manually with a crank, fully automated with a remote control, or linked to a smartphone. An additional feature that can be purchased is a pergola with a rain sensor that automatically closes when inclement weather is present. Automation is commonly solar based with a battery.
Powered pergolas can be attached to a home or free-standing. The automated ones are generally made from high-grade aluminum to withstand wind, rain, and snow. While a permit is generally not needed to add-on this structure, codes for weather conditions are obtainable and should be considered.
When considering this purchase make sure the contractor places a slant on the structure for rain and snow removal for when the louvers are closed. Gutter installation is commonly part of the package. Cathedral designs are another option.
The heavier beams used in the structure allow for the placement of ceiling fans and lights. Some manufacturers offer recessed lighting and special colored or soft lighting to enhance entertaining in the evening.
Color options are not extensive, but the basic neutral complimentary colors of white, beige, taupe, and bronze are common offerings.
More information can be found online under powered louvered roof systems.
