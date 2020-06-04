Funds needed for preservation of local cemetery

The United States is estimated to have nearly 150,000 cemeteries, sadly every state has abandoned cemeteries where nature has taken over and disguised the place where loved ones were put to rest. A plan has been put in place to show respect for a local cemetery by keeping the cemetery groomed and to inform the public about the part they can play in making contributions to keep this place of memoriam from becoming unsightly.
Many locals are familiar with what is referred to as the old Walnut Grove Cemetery located inside Fort Payne City limits at 3606 Greenhill Blvd. NW. Some years back, Marsh Holleman gave property for an additional cemetery to be located adjacent to the Walnut Grove Cemetery. This newer cemetery is called the Holleman Memorial Garden Cemetery. When the newer portion of cemetery was instituted a perpetual care fund was established for the upkeep of the grounds.
Perpetual care funds are monies placed in trust by cemeteries to generate income to cover cemetery maintenance in perpetuity. A perpetual care fund is an allotted amount of money that goes into an account that collects interest. The principal amount of money may not be used, only the earned interest may be used for the care of the cemetery, thus allowing the fund to continue in perpetuity.
As the years have rolled by, meetings waned off and the need arose to reinstitute a new board and meetings. In the later part of 2019, approximately 50 people gathered to reestablish the board and the care for the cemetery, the following positions were filled.
President; Al Hammond, Vice President; Eddie Dean, Secretary; Angie Young, and Treasurer; Brian Kendall. Directors; Helen Hawkins, Derek Talley, Christopher Boggs, Waymon Roden, and Lendell Chappell.
There was also a need to establish a tax exempt organization and an attorney and CPA was used to complete this process. Now, those who donate funds for the upkeep are given a receipt for tax deduction purposes.
“The upkeep of the cemetery costs somewhere in the neighborhood of $3,000 annually depending on how much it rains and how often the grass needs mowing,” said Al Hammond. “The interest being earned on the perpetual care fund is not very much because interest rates these days are rather low. The care is being given to both the newer and older portions of the cemetery and we are reaching out to the community asking for donations from anyone who would like to help out.”
A meeting will be held concerning the cemetery on Saturday, June 6, at 9:30 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church located at the same address as the cemetery. Donations will be accepted during decoration day Sunday, June 7th and the preceding day June 6th from 8:00 a.m. throughout most of the day. Hammond said this will be an annual event. This gathering also affords locals the opportunity to ask questions concerning the upkeep of the cemetery.
Those who wish to make a donation by mail may send funds to; Al Hammond 3804 Greenhill Blvd. NW. Fort Payne 35968 or Treasurer, Angie Young at 6613 Greenhill Blvd. NW Fort Payne, 35967.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.