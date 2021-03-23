Christy Wilks, of Sylvania, has been writing stories since before she was a teenager. In 2012, she published her first book, which was the start of an ongoing series that is currently showcasing six books with more to follow.
Each 200-plus page book offers readers stories based on true events and characters Wilks knows. In 2012, the first book was titled “What About Your Friends,” and with each succeeding year she has added a new book that followed the “cliff-hanger” from the preceding one.
Wilks calls her series “Days in Dixie,” and to date she has published; True to Your Heart, Stranger in My House, Girl on TV, Hangin’ Tough and Crazy for You. She is currently working on the seventh book of the series.
This “rising star” is an independent publisher and her present works are not currently sold in stores. Her paperbacks about real life issues are purchased directly from the writer. “My goal is to go beyond private publishing and make my books obtainable through avenues such as Amazon,” said Wilks.
Her inspiration for writing is fueled by real life events.
“In 2001, when I was a senior in high-school, my best friend was murdered,” said Wilks. “That is why my books address topics such as domestic violence.”
Wilks said due to the subject matter and situations presented, she gives her books a PG rating.
While the characters are based on real people, Wilks says she does take “writer’s liberty” in embellishing the characters. She said some of the characters are an accumulation of several people she knows. The current series is about a group of friends.
“Some characters you will love, others you want to slap,” said Wilks. “I basically categorize my books as ‘feel good’ books.”
Wilks’ 20-year-old son has aspirations of becoming a film director and Wilks said her books lean more towards a television series than a movie and she hopes for the possibility of one day working with her son towards such a goal.
Customers have obtained her writings from face-to-face signings at local spots, through messenger on Facebook or emailing her at christymoney@gmail.com. Books sell for $15 each, plus a shipping and handling charge of $5. So far, social-media has been her base for advertising and Wilks said she has customers from as far away as Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and England.
Readers from the surrounding areas will recognize the photos on the front covers as familiar places from the local region.
Christy’s Motto: “Everything happens for a reason, even if we don’t know what it is, but there’s always a bright side.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
